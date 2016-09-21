Taverna Rossa’s $10 lunch deal: fancy pizza for a family price

Artisan pizza has met the free market.
The price of a handmade, stone-oven pizza with local, premium toppings is now $10 at lunch, including a salad.
So why isn’t Taverna Rossa in Southlake packed at midday?
Maybe because the new Park Village shopping center is still a little bewildering. Or maybe because nowhere in Southlake is packed for midweek lunch.
It’s almost worth the drive for a $10 lunch with, say, the Goat & Fig pizza (goat cheese, pancetta, fig, basil and balsamic) or the Bee’s Knees (soppressata, basil and honey, like that other famous honey b-named pizza from that other R-named pizza restaurant).
Taverna Rossa’s crust is not for Neapolitan-style purists. It’s a thin, cracker-crisp crust, not soft or pliable. But plenty of Texans like crisp crust better.
The choice of 13 combinations ranges from basic Margherita to a “Smokey Pie” with brisket and bacon, a “Farmer’s Pie” with local sausage and red pepper, a supreme with Luscher’s sausage or a Brussels sprouts-bacon-and-Benton’s ham.
Each personal-pan size — plenty big — comes with a choice of a Caesar or a side salad. The $10 price leaves money for a whiskey-chocolate cake or salted-caramel bread pudding.
On Sundays, a brunch menu includes steak-and-eggs pizza, ham-and-eggs or a “French toast pie” with berries, honey, goat cheese and almonds.
Taverna Rossa takes on more of a noisy, craft-brewpub atmosphere by night, but the lunch setting is downright businesslike.
It’s a less-pricey competitor to Southlake’s more expensive artisan pizza restaurants such as Coal Vines, or Fireside Pies in Grapevine.
Rossa is open for lunch and dinner daily, with Sunday brunch starting at 10:30 a.m.; 1151 E. Southlake Blvd. in Park Village, 817-809-4533, tavernarossa.com.
Oktober-feasts
Reata is serving special German dinners this weekend at Oktoberfest.
No joke. Fort Worth’s cowboy-chic restaurant will serve three-course dinners of pork schnitzel, sausages or roast chicken for $60, including reserved VIP seating and a commemorative stein; oktoberfestfw.com.
Of course, Swiss Pastry Shop now serves German dinners nightly Tuesdays through Saturdays, including schnitzel, pork chops, beef stroganoff and sauerbraten; 3936 W. Vickery Blvd., 817-732-5661, swisspastryonline.com.
Small bites
▪ Revolver Taco’s new location is open and going full-blast at 2418 Forest Park Blvd.; 817-820-0122, revolvertacolounge.com.
▪ Tokyo Cafe is close to reopening after remodeling; watch for it any day at 5121 Pershing Ave., 817-737-8568, tokyocafefw.com.
▪ HG Sply Co. promises this weekend the brunch menu begins; 1621 River Run, 682-730-6070, hgsplyco.com.
Downtown secrets
Out of sight downtown, three delis serve weekday breakfasts and lunches for diners in-the-know.
Rising Roll Gourmet Cafe has fresh salads, sandwiches, baked goods and a spectacular panoramic view of Main Street from above Grace; 777 Main St., 817-870-3821, risingroll.com.
Caffini’s Cafe & Deli has cafeteria-style breakfasts, plate lunches, burgers and desserts inside the Oil & Gas Building, 309 W. Seventh St., 817-335-6526, facebook.com/caffinisftworth.
Alonti Market Cafe has inexpensive lunches, salads and quick service in the basement of Burnett Plaza; 801 Cherry St., 817-877-4022, www.alonti.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
