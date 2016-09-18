The name’s Mesquite Pit, but it’s all about the steaks (and chop)

0:54 Behind the bar with a margarita master at Joe T. Garcia's Pause

1:22 The lady who has been lunching at Joe T.'s for eight decades

0:44 La Bamba like you've never seen it before on Joe T. Garcia's patio

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

1:11 Once around: A lap on Joe T. Garcia's famous patio

0:56 The story behind The Line at Joe T. Garcia's

0:55 Enchiladas at Joe T.'s: This is how they roll

0:52 Follow those fajitas: Go-Pro video of an order up

1:03 The hot waiter at Joe T. Garcia's

1:50 Joe T. Garcia's from above: drone footage of Fort Worth's famous patio