DFW’s 10 best cheeseburgers

We’re sure you have your calendars marked for Sunday, which is National Cheeseburger Day. (If every food in the known world doesn’t yet have a day, well, it’s only a matter of time.)
In the interest of helping you and your stomach maximize this sacred day of sizzling beef patties topped with gooey, melted cheese, we offer up our list, in no particular order, of our 10 favorite cheeseburgers in DFW — a list that could also come in handy on the 364 other days of the year that aren’t National Cheeseburger Day.
Pass the napkins, will ya?
Fuego Burger at 5ive Spice Kitchen
The stuff burger dreams are made of, as my colleague Robert Philpot writes: “One of the best green-chile cheeseburgers we’ve ever had, a beefy burger surrounded by a gravity-defying ring of fried cheese.”
Nicky D’s cheeseburger
In last year’s DFW.com Battle of the Burgers, this offering from Crowley’s Nicky D’s was one of the highlights: “At Nicky D’s, the luscious blanket of American [cheese] covering the bacon-cheeseburger makes you want to curl up and take a nap.”
Little Red Wasp cheeseburger
Although this downtown Fort Worth restaurant’s reputation is one focusing on finer dining, its cheeseburger — topped with aged cheddar and the housemade “Wasp Sauce” — is a winner in any setting.
Snuffer’s cheeseburger
To mark the National Cheeseburger Day festivities, popular North Texas chain Snuffer’s will offer its half-pound cheeseburger (topped with American, swiss or cheddar cheese) for just five bucks on Sunday. Situated on a toasted poppy seed bun, it’s melty, beefy goodness.
Off-Site Kitchen cheeseburger
If you’re going to visit Trinity Groves and sample the wares of this fast-casual hole in the wall, you can’t go wrong with the Do It Murph style special, as we noted in last year’s Battle of the Burgers: “The flavor was big, thanks to a dynamic duo of relishes made from roasted jalapeños and bacon. The American cheese was melted nicely over the still-juicy meat.”
The Bearded Lady cheeseburger
Although it’s this Near Southside bar’s L.U.S.T Burger landing it on the cover of Texas Monthly (and turning our reviewer’s head as well), we’re also pretty partial to the Bearded Lady’s straight up cheeseburger.
‘Uncle Herky’ burger at Luscher’s Red Hots
Just a few months ago, we sang the praises of this stunning gustatory experience, and chef Brian Luscher’s “Uncle Herky” burger remains one of the best in the state, never mind DFW: “Yes, it’s a bold claim, but your first bite (and, let’s be honest, every bite thereafter) will only serve to reinforce that statement.”
Kincaid’s bacon cheeseburger
Long-time Fort Worth favorite Kincaid’s is still cranking out classics, decades after first opening its doors to hungry customers. During last year’s Battle of the Burgers, we were quite taken with the eatery’s bacon cheeseburger: “The half-pound bacon-cheeseburger we tried ... was impeccable. The black Angus beef, ground in-house, was masterfully cooked to medium — juicy with a bit of pink inside. The bacon was crisped just right and wide enough to provide a hint of smokiness in each bite. The American cheese was melted gracefully, draped over the patty like a warm comforter.”
Shake Shack cheeseburger
Although the crowds have probably not died down (yet) for the first Shake Shack in North Texas, the burger that is drawing so many eager diners to Uptown in Dallas is worth waiting in long lines for: it’s a classic American cheeseburger, topped with everything you need (read: luscious melted cheese) and nothing you don’t.
Maple and Motor bacon cheeseburger
This Design District restaurant doesn’t look like much, but man, do they turn out tasty bacon cheeseburgers, like the kind we sampled during last year’s Battle of the Burgers, which we described as “flavorful and satisfying.”
Preston Jones: 817-390-7713, @prestonjones
