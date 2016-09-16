Health-oriented restaurant to give Southlake scene some Protein

The ever-expanding Southlake restaurant scene will soon have some more Protein.
Steve Herrera and Tony Phansana, described in a publicist’s email as “two foodies with a passion for fitness,” plan to open Protein Fit Kitchen in Southlake. The duo, who believe that most “fitness food” just doesn’t taste that good, enlisted Deb Cantrell, a popular DFW personal chef/caterer whose Savor Culinary Services emphasizes healthy meals, to be their culinary business coach and co-owner and make fitness food that does taste good. (A little Googling reveals via LinkedIn that Phansana and Herrera are co-founders of North Texas Surgical Assistants.)
Kalen Jane, the former Hell’s Kitchen contestant who ran the short-lived FW Market + Table, has been hired as executive chef and general manager.
Like Market + Table, Protein Fit Kitchen will have both grab-and-go meals and sit-down seating, although it sounds even more grab-and-go and all-casual. The new restaurant is described as “geared toward the fitness-loving, fast-paced athlete, but ... great for anyone who wants to eat healthy and eat vegan, vegetarian, anti-inflammatory and allergy-friendly and still get the protein they need.”
Projected menu items include frittata cups with Swiss Chard and chanterelle mushrooms; breakfast bowls with bacon, quinoa, sweet potato, black bean, avocado and poached eggs; almond-flour pancakes with maple whiskey syrup; and a butternut molasses bowl with roasted walnuts and cacao nibs. Lunch and dinner will feature seasonal soups, salads and other “bowls.”
There will also be a "Mylkshake" bar where people can build their own milkshakes with non-dairy nut milks and order tonics like lemon and ginger tonics.
Target opening date is December or January (with the usual caveat that restaurants rarely hit their target opening dates) next to Modern Market in the already restaurant-heavy Park Village center at Carroll Avenue and Southlake Boulevard in Southlake.
Comments