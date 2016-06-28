Disney’s ‘The BFG’ is all about being BFF

Children’s book author Roald Dahl was ahead of his time.
Not only did he encapsulate modern-day tween speak in his Big Friendly Giant’s “Gobblefunk” language, he also managed to have his protagonist’s nickname be a text-friendly acronym: The BFG.
From Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Matilda, Dahl’s beloved tales have always related to young readers. The BFG is no exception.
Directed by Steven Spielberg, Disney’s film adaptation of the 1982 book imaginatively captures both the pensive moments of a 10-year-old’s bedroom fears and the frolicking fantasyland of Giant Country.
Being able to be scary and redemptive at the same time, and teach a lesson, an enduring lesson, to everyone—it was a wonderful thing for Dahl to have done. Director Steven Spielberg
The story begins by introducing us to precocious protagonist Sophie (Ruby Barnhill). She’s convinced that the boogeyman comes out during the “witching hour” when everyone’s asleep. This doesn’t stop her curiosity from getting the best of her. She sneaks around her London orphanage expecting something wicked to come her way, and one night it does.
After peering through the window, she catches the eye of a 24-foot-tall creature. Suddenly, she’s snatched out of bed by a humongous hand and gets whisked away to parts unknown.
In the giant’s lair, Sophie is scared. She sees the BFG (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) with the big ears chopping up a Snozzcumber, a disgustingly vile vegetable. She must be on the menu as well.
Sophie soon realizes though that he’s a gentle giant, a big friendly giant and a vegetarian: “You think because I’m a giant that I’m a man-gobbling cannybull?” However, he warns her that his giant brothers including Bloodbottler (Bill Hader) and Fleshlumpeater (Jemaine Clement) love them some “chidlers” for snacks.
Here’s where parents need to know that a majority of the story unabashedly communicates that most giants snatch children up in the middle of the night and munch on them. So, if your child is squeamish about things that go bump in the night, you may want to wait to watch this film.
However, your older children will get a kick out of the humorous, adventurous story written by the late Melissa Mathison, who also wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial.
After all, just like E.T., this film is ultimately about an unlikely friendship between two beings. As The BFG would say, it’s “scrumdiddlyumptious.”
Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare
The BFG
☆☆☆ 1/2 (out of five)
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Jemaine Clement, Bill Hader
Rated: PG (action/peril, some scary moments and rude humor)
Running time: 110 min.
A Gobblefunk Glossary
Chatbags: Chatterbox
Chidlers: Children
Delumptious: Delicious
Earbursting: Loud
Giggler: Little Girl
Jiggyraffes: Giraffes
Skumping: Worried
Swizzfiggling: Deceiving
Whiffling: Going somewhere
Comments