Planning a party for a teen? Avoid the angst with these DFW options

210 Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth Pause

48 T-Rex goes extinct! The cause? Suspected electrical fire

50 Arlington package theft suspect caught on video

93 Soccer is king at Diamond Hill-Jarvis

30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21

30 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 21

63 Want to make $20+ million a year? Here are the NFL's highest-earning players

109 Eggs don't grow on trees, but egg trees can spruce up your Easter decor

30 The Other Side