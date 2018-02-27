Theatre Arlington's 'Shrek Jr.' makes you a believer

What it’s about: Theatre Arlington’s production of "Shrek the Musical Jr.," based on the DreamWorks Animation film and the William Steig book, features an all-youth cast. The story follows Shrek’s (Michael Jay) solitary life in his far-away swamp. When Lord Farquaad of Dulac (Christian Arrubia) banishes the fairy-tale folk to Shrek’s stinky abode, the ogre sets out on a quest to regain his swamp seclusion.
Along the way, he meets up with fast-talking Donkey (Konnor Sheffield), and soon enough they're on a mission to rescue Princess Fiona (Sydney Dotson) from the clutches of an evil dragon (Sheresia Goodspeed) so that Farquaad can take Fiona as his bride and release the deed to Shrek’s swamp.
What kids will like: Children will be well-versed in the plot line of the play after watching the film. The youth performers do an outstanding job of singing, dancing and comedic timing. Even the youngest theatergoers will be engrossed in the well-crafted musical numbers. Kids will also get a kick once they leave the theater because all of the characters line up to greet the audience.
Never miss a local story.
Adults will be impressed by the youth performers, who handle nearly all aspects of the stage, including quick costume and set changes, with aplomb. Standout performances include Arrubia’s delightful turn as Farquaad, Dotson’s sweet portrayal of Fiona and the soaring voice of Goodspeed as the dragon. Of course, Jay as Shrek and Sheffield as Donkey hold the production and story together through the final curtain. You'll be stomping your feet at the cast's rendition of "I'm a Believer."
Good to know: After the 2 p.m. March 10 performance, there will be “Donuts with Donkey.” Each participant will be able to decorate doughnut holes while Donkey demonstrates how to create Shrek character faces. Cost per person is $25. Details here: http://www.theatrearlington.org/show-shrek.html#donuts
Maricar Estrella blogs at MariMoments.com Find her on Twitter @mymarimoments + Facebook.com/mymarimoments
Shrek Jr.
Recommended for: All ages
Run time: About 1 hour and 40 minutes, including one intermission.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 2; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 3; 2 p.m. March 4; 7:30 p.m. March 9; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 10; and 2 p.m. March 11.
Where: Theatre Arlington, 305 W. Main St., Arlington, TX 76010
Cost: $16.50 (including fees)
Comments