There's a family film festival in Dallas this weekend — and it's free!

Your budding film critic or avid moviegoer should enjoy this free event at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas this weekend.
The 34th annual KidFilm Family Festival, which runs Saturday and Sunday, offers live-action and animated movies on the big screen for your little ones. There's an array of entertaining and educational programming that's perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
This year's event pays homage to children's book authors. At some screenings, children can get a free book and a chance to meet the author during a book signing. There are also fun read-alongs and singalongs.
Of course, the main attraction are the films, which include live-action, animated, short and feature-length movies. Here are some of the highlights:
Author Barney Saltzberg will be at the showing of the short film "Crazy Hair Day," which was adapted from one of his books. There will also be a reading of his book "Andrew, Drew and Drew." Each child, while supplies last, will receive a copy of "Andrew" and will get the opportunity to get the book signed by the author.
There will be screenings of two short films based on the work of author Jacqueline K. Ogburn. Free copies of Ogburn's new book "The Unicorn in the Barn" and "The Bake Shop Ghost" will be distributed, and Ogburn will sign copies.
Author Ame Dyckmanwill be on hand for the screening of the short film "Wolfie the Bunny," adapted from her book. It will be followed by a reading of her latest book, "Read the Book, Lemmings!," which will be distributed to children at the show. Dyckman will also be available for book signings.
Plan to arrive early each day. All programs are free, but a ticket is required and lines form early.
Check the website for complete lineup and showtimes. More info at usafilmfestival.com
