Your guide to family friendly New Year's Eve celebrations in Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are some options for New Year’s Eve fun for the whole family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.





Alley Cats Family Party

The family entertainment venue in Arlington is offering two packages for families on New Year’s Eve. The early-evening family party provides fours hours of activities including glow bowling, laser tag, rock climbing, billiards and video game play. You also get a pizza buffet and unlimited soft drinks. The Countdown Party, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., has all of the activities with food and drink specials.

Good to know: You can also pay a bit more to go to both parties, from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

When: Family Party, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31; Countdown Party, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: 2008 W. Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington Cost: Family Party, $39.99 per person + tax for adults and $34.99 per person + tax for children ages 12 and younger; Countdown Party, $23.99 per person. Combo package that includes Family Party and Countdown Party, $49.99 per person + tax for adults and $44.99 per child + tax for children.

Info: http://alleycatsbowl.com

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Adventure Landing





The family-style New Year’s Eve celebration offers unlimited miniature golf, laser tag and go-karts.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: 17717 Coit Road, Dallas

Cost: $20 per person

Info: http://www.adventurelanding.com

New Year’s Eve at Main Event

Main Event has special pricing for activities including laser tag, bowling and billiards available for New Year’s Eve. There's a prize-filled balloon drop at 4 p.m., an interactive photo booth, party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. The New Year's Eve package deal includes all-you-can play activities (bowling, billiards, laser tag etc.), choice of one adult meal or kid's meal, unlimited fountain drinks and free gelato.

Good to know: No reservation required. After 10 p.m., games are half price. Note: Winter FunPass is not valid Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: 2601 Presidio Vista Drive, Fort Worth; 4801 Citylake Blvd. E., Fort Worth; 9375 Dallas Parkway, Frisco; 407 W. Texas 114, Grapevine; 2070 S. Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville; 3941 Central Expressway, Plano

Cost: $29.95, children ages 12 and younger and $39.95 adults, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31; $34.95 children ages 12 and younger and $44.95 adults, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.

Info: http://www.mainevent.com/

Sundance Square New Year’s Eve Celebration





The Hunter Sullivan Band will perform on the plaza stage. Festivities begin at 10:30 p.m.

Good to know: Adult beverages will be sold.

When: 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: Sundance Square Plaza, 420 Main St., Fort Worth

Cost: Free!

Info: https://sundancesquare.com/events/

NYE 2018: A Celebration of the Centuries at Medieval Times

If you haven’t been to the live jousting tournament and food fest, you and your family will be in for a treat on New Year’s Eve. The Celebration of Centuries begins at 9:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and includes the two-hour tournament, four-course feast, party favors, music and dancing, a champagne toast at midnight and a midnight snack.

Good to know: Earlier shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m are available on New Year’s Eve at regular admission rates. Children younger than 3 are admitted for free as long as they sit on adult’s lap and eat from an adult’s plate.

When: Celebration of Centuries begins at 9:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 Where: 2021 N. Stemmons, Dallas

Cost: Celebration of Centuries, $72.95, adults and $36.95 for ages 12 and younger

Info: http://www.medievaltimes.com/dallas/

Countdown to Noon at Sci-Tech Discovery Center

This would be a great event for the little ones whose bedtimes are way before midnight. Activities include face painting, hands-on science experiments, a photo booth and a balloon drop at noon.

Good to know: Purchase tickets in advance online through noon Dec. 30. If you purchase a VIP fast pass for a little more, you get a 10 a.m. entry, head of the line balloon twisters and face painting and a free ticket to one of the planetarium shows.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: 8004 N. Dallas Parkway, Frisco

Cost: $5-$6 for members; $10-$12 for non-members (children under age 3 free). VIP Fast Pass is $10 for members; $15 for non-members.

Info:http://mindstretchingfun.org/countdown-to-noon

Maricar Estrella, @maricare