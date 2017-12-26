Stacking up family bowling options in Dallas-Fort Worth

Does this sound like your household right now?

Children running around and yelling at the top of their lungs while playing with their new Christmas toys. Out-of-town guests perusing through your refrigerator. Your folks grumbling about the room temperature.

There could be a solution to all of this. Get them out of the house.

Luckily, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has an array of bowling centers that could entertain the household, at least for one day.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here are five options and what to expect.

Alley Cats

What kids will like: There's fun "Cosmic" lighting on all bowling lanes and their "Smart Sizing" bowling balls along with ramps and bumpers provide a fun experience for younger children. Aside from bowling, game cards can be purchased for activities such as laser tag, rock climbing, Putt-Putt golf, and batting cages.





What adults will like: There's lane-side service for food and drinks from the bar. Up to 6 players are allowed per lane. If you purchase game cards for other activities, the cards are valid for up to 2 years.

Good to know: Alley Cats acquired the Putt Putt course in Hurst and has plans to build a 16-lane bowling alley and a full-service bar and restaurant at 620 NE Loop 820 in Hurst. In the meantime, you can still enjoy the Putt-Putt golf, laser tag, rock climbing and expanded arcade area.





Cost: $4.79 per person for bowling shoes; Lane rentals available per hour range from $24.99 to $36.99. Half-hour prices range from $12.99-$18.99.





Location: 2008 West Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington

Info: alleycatsbowl.com

Itz

What kids will like: With the purchase of a FunCard (starting at $5 for 20 points), younger kids can experience mini bowling (12 points). It's a pint-sized version of the traditional bowling lanes including lighter balls, bumpers and shorter lanes.





What adults will like: There's 12 regulation-size bowling lanes, where you can order from an appetizer and drinks menu. There are a lot of package deals that include buffet, drinks, Fun Card and activities.

Good to know: A buffet and drink purchase is required to enter Itz. Buffet prices are $4.99 for children ages 4-12 and $5.99 for adults on weekdays; $6.99 for children ages 4-12 and $7.99 for adults on weekends (4 p.m. Friday-Sunday).

Cost: Bowling shoes are $2.99 for children ages 12 and younger + $3.49 for adults. The hourly rate for bowling is $17.99 per hour. There's an all-you-can-bowl special after 8 p.m. all week long.

Location: 1201 W. Airport Freeway, Suite 400, Euless

Info: itzusa.com

Pinstack

What kids will like: Truth be told, the state-of-the art bowling lanes is only one of the attractions that will impress the kids. Because once you walk into one of the three DFW locations (Allen, Plano, Los Colinas), there's also a two-level laser tag arena, bumper cars, a ropes course, rock climbing wall and a video game room that includes a 16-person Giant Foosball table.





What adults will like: There's a lane side food and beverage service as well as happy hour specials. If you want to impress guests, you can rent private VIP lanes. The eclectic menu includes macaroni and cheese pops, braised beef short ribs, a "grown up" grilled cheese and honey sriracha chicken stir fry.

Good to know: Bowl and Bite Mondays (from 4 p.m. until close) offers draft beers for $3 plus half-price appetizers.

Cost: Bowling shoes are $3 per child and $4 per adult. Lane rentals are $18 per hour for non-peak hours and $34 for peak times (5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and all holidays). VIP Bowling Lanes are $22 per hour for non-peak hours and $45 per hour for peak times.

Locations: 635 Central Expressway North, Allen; 2750 West I-635, Irving; 6205 Dallas Parkway, Plano

Info: pinstackbowl.com

Main Event

What kids will like: This mainstay bowling center is a favorite among kids because their first memories here were probably attending a friend's birthday party. With music videos playing on the giant screens, it's a fun atmosphere for families.





What adults will like: You can reserve lanes online for 1-10 players from 2 hours to 48 hours in advance, which is great if you have a group of 8-10.

Good to know: The current "all you can play" FunPass special is $18.95 per person per session for bowling, laser tag and billiards. Note: Price does not include bowling shoes.

Locations: 2601 Presidio Vista Drive, Fort Worth; 4801 Citylake Blvd E., Fort Worth; 9375 Dallas Parkway, Frisco; 407 W. State Hwy 114, Grapevine; 2070 S. Stemmons Fwy., Lewisville; 3941 Central Expressway, Plano

Cost: Bowling shoes are $3.25 plus tax per child and $4.25 plus tax per adult; Lane rental rates start at $22 per hour.





Info: mainevent.com





Round 1

What kids will like: For younger kids, there are kid-sized balls and shoes, and fun ball ramps that allow children to hit a strike without having to lift their little fingers. Children will also get a kick out of the Moonlight Strike Game: when you hear the Moonlight Strike Game song, pause your game for a chance to win a prize. Every night after 8 p.m., you bowl in cool, cosmic lights.

What adults will like: While you're waiting for your turn to bowl, huge screens at the end of every lane play major sports games and current music videos. Aside from bowling, there's a huge billiards room, dart games and, dare I say, private karaoke rooms.

Good to know: At the Grapevine location, there's a Kids Play Zone for children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult.

Cost: Shoe rental is $3.50 per person. Bowling lanes are priced by time per person with rates starting at $9.99 for 90 minutes. Check web site for details on pricing for all activities.

Locations: Parks Mall, 3811 South Cooper St., Suite 6004, Arlington; Grapevine Mills Mall, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine;

Info: round1usa.com

Maricar Estrella, @maricare





