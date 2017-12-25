The outdoor skating rink in Fort Worth is open 7 days a week, including all holidays.
The outdoor skating rink in Fort Worth is open 7 days a week, including all holidays.
Here's where to take your family and friends on Christmas in Fort Worth

By Maricar Estrella

maricar@star-telegram.com

December 25, 2017 01:50 PM

FORT WORTH

After you've opened the gifts and had Christmas brunch, you may be looking for things to do with your family and friends in town.

Here are five places to go that are open for business in Fort Worth:

Coyote Drive In: Christmas is a big day for movie theaters. Why not try something nostalgic? Gates open at 5:30 p.m. 223 N.E. 4th Street. Cost: $8, adults (12 and older); $6, children (ages 5 to 11); Free, 4 and younger. Info: coyotedrive-in.com

Fort Worth Zoo: The zoo is open from noon to 4 p.m. Christmas Day. 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth. Cost: $14, adults (13 and older); $10, children (ages 3 to 12); Free, 2 and younger. Info: fortworthzoo.org

Main Event: Participating DFW locations are open at noon. Check web site for locations. Cost: Current special is an all-you-can-play pass for $18.95 per person. Info: mainevent.com

Panther Island Ice: The outdoor skating rink is open from noon to 11 p.m. 223 N.E. 4th Street. Cost: $12 includes skate rental and tax; $9 for military with ID. Info:pantherislandice.com

Sundance Square: Walk around the square and take photos by the Christmas tree. Several downtown restaurants are also open. Downtown Fort Worth. Cost: Free

Here's a list of fast-food restaurants that are open on Christmas.

Maricar Estrella, 817-390-7720, @maricare

