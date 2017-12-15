Rey (Daisy Ridley) seeks help from Jedi Luke Skywalker to understand the power of the Force in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
What parents should know about 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

By Maricar Estrella

December 15, 2017 02:52 PM

If you're wondering whether to take your young child to see "Star-Wars: The Last Jedi," which opens in movie theaters on Dec. 15, here are some tips.

What it's about: The latest installment of the Skywalker saga follows the heroes we met in The Force Awakens and their quest to defeat The First Order and its diabolical Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). "The Last Jedi" seeks to answer fan questions such as “What happened to Finn (John Boyega), the stormtrooper-turned-resistance fighter?” “Did Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) actually meet?” and “What’s next for Princess Leia following actress Carrie Fisher’s death?” No spoilers here, but most fans should be satisfied by the time the credits roll.

What kids will like: There are several new, and dare I say cute, critters that appear throughout the film. Of course, the lovable BB-8 reprises its role as fighter pilot Poe’s (Oscar Isaac) sidekick. Older children, who are wrapped up in the "Star Wars" universe, will have plenty to dots to connect on Reddit and SnapChat.

What parents will like: There’s more than a bit of nostalgia in this film. For folks who saw the original "Star Wars" film, that’s Episode IV for the newbies, seeing Luke and Leia on the big screen again will give you the feels.

Lesson learned: A little bit of hope can spark a movement of good.

Action/Violence: There are a lot of action sequences and references to death and the dark side.

Drugs/alcohol: To be honest, it’s hard to tell whether Benicio del Toro’s character, DJ, is slurring his words or has a speech impediment.

Recommended for: The film is rated PG-13 for action and violence. This film should be fine for children 10 and older and mature children 6 and older, with parental discretion. However, some battle sequences and nearly every scene with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) may be too much for younger children.

Maricar Estrella is the editor of Mom2MomDFW.com. Follow her at @maricare

Star Wars The Last Jedi

☆☆☆☆ (out of five)

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac

Rated: PG-13 (sequences of sci-fi action and violence)

Running time: 152 min.

