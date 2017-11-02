What parents should know about 'Thor: Ragnarok'

What it's about: The third installment of Marvel Studios’ Thor franchise has the god of thunder racing to get back to his beloved Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the prophesied destruction of his home planet. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must find a way to defeat a new nemesis, the Medusa-like Hela (a divine Cate Blanchett). Along the way he must deal with family issues involving his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and reunites with fellow Avenger -- the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).
What kids will like: Tweens and teens will be attracted to the spectacular visual effects as well as the action-packed sequences at every turn.
What parents will like: The movie is hilarious, but in a good way. The one-liners are non-stop and there are plenty of great cameos to watch for throughout the film. The supporting cast of characters adds more dimension to the plot line including warrior Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Skurge (Karl Urban) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).
Lesson learned: When faced with adversity, one must find the strength within.
Action/Violence: Plenty of fighting with fists, swords and guns. There are strong elements of death and destruction. Language: A few words here and there but not as many cuss words as Guardians of the Galaxy. Sexuality: Some sexual innuendos and a glimpse of the Hulk's behind.
Drugs/alcohol: Valkyrie drowns her sorrows away with alcohol.
Recommended for: The rating is solid. The film is intended for audiences 13 and older, however, I think mature tweens with parental supervision should enjoy the movie. Children 10 and younger may be disturbed by the dark scenes and intense battles.
Thor: Ragnarok
☆☆☆☆ (out of five)
Director: Taika Waititi
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo.
Rated: PG-13 (intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive material)
Running time: 130 min.
