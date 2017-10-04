Family fun: Fall events for kids in Dallas-Fort Worth

Fall is my favorite family fun time of the year because the temperature is just right — not too hot, not too cold. Unfortunately in Texas, the season seems shorter than most, an extreme temps seem just around the corner.
It’s a good time to head outdoors to explore with the family. Here are five ways to have fun with the family this fall.
After Dark in the Park
Here’s your opportunity to give last year’s Halloween costume another go or test out a new one. The annual festival, which benefits education programs at River Legacy Living Science Center, has fun games for the little ones, bounce houses and live animal encounters.
Good to know: Park your car in River Legacy Parks and get a free hayride shuttle to the event entrance.
When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8. No event entry after 8:30 p.m.
Where: River Legacy Living Science Center, 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington
Cost: $8 per person, ages 3 and older. Some activities and food require coupons.
Info: riverlegacy.org
Fall Festival at Calloway’s Nursery
The annual event will feature free activities including pumpkin decorating, pansy planting and an interactive science demo at all participating Dallas/Fort Worth locations.
Good to know: Complimentary popcorn provided and at select locations there will be samples of cotton candy and Rita’s Italian Ice.
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, October 7
Where: Calloway’s Nursery locations. Find nearest one at calloways.com/locations.
Cost: Free
Info: calloways.com
Mr. Popper’s Penguins at Casa Manana Theatre
Mr. Popper’s Penguins tells the story of a painter Mr. Popper who dreams of adventure, specifically to Antarctic. One day, he gets a mysterious package and his life is changed forever. Kids will love the puppet penguins and parents will enjoy the musical adaptation based on Florence Atwater’s book, which was also made into a movie film starring Jim Carrey.
Good to know: At intermission, your child can color their own penguin keepsake. Stay until the end of the play to participate in a lively penguin dance.
When: 7 p.m., Friday, October 6; 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 7; 2 p.m., Sunday, October 8; 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 13; 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 14; 2 p.m., Sunday, October 15
Where: Casa Mañana Theatre, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth
Cost: $17 to $39 per person
Info: casamanana.org/
Autumn at the Dallas Arboretum
Walk through the botanical gardens stunning fall displays. This year’s theme is “The Wonderful World of Oz,” which will feature 150,000 fall-blooming plants. Don’t forget to stop by Pumpkin Village to get your requisite fall family photo.
Good to know: Check out the new 3.5 acre ornamental garden, pavilion and kitchen inspired by the movement toward growing and eating fresh, sustainable, locally-grown food.
When: Through November 22
Where: 525 Garland Road, Dallas
Cost: $10-$15; children 2 and younger are free.
Info: dallasarboretum.org
Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Maze in Grapevine
At one of the last working farms in North Texas, families can celebrate the harvest season with pumpkin photo ops, hayrides and including a 2-acre corn maze ($5 per person).
When: Open daily through October 31. Hayrides start at noon
Where: 3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine
Cost: Free admission and parkings. Some activities require a fee.
Info: hallspumpkinfarm.net/
