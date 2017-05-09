Unique ways to celebrate Mother's Day in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

The homemade cards are sweet and breakfast in bed is a thoughtful touch for Mother's Day. It's also OK to go with the standard brunch, flowers, chocolates or spa certificate, but if you really want to impress the mom in your life, send her on an experience she will never forget. After all, what she truly wants is to spend time with the ones she loves most.

Here are some suggestions that will put you at the top of the favorite list:

For the artsy mom

For the artsy mom

Mom and the whole family can enjoy the acclaimed “México 1900–1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, José Clemente Orozco, and the Avant-Garde” for free on Mother’s Day during the Dallas Museum of Art’s Family Day. Families can enjoy art-making activities, music, bilingual tours, and DMA gallery activities for all ages.

Good to know: At 2 p.m. Sunday, don’t miss the launch of DMA’s film series celebrating the Golden Age of Mexican cinema from the 1930s through the 1950s. The event will start with a discussion of gender and identity in Mexico’s golden era of films led by director and film historian Sonia Fritz followed by a screening of “Distinto Amanecer” from 1943.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 14

Where: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., Dallas TX 75201

Cost: Free

Info: https://dma.org/

For the geeky mom

Let your mom get her geek on. The National Videogame Museum in Frisco is offering half-price admission to moms on Mother’s Day. Maricar Estrella Star-Telegram

Let your mom get her geek on. The National Videogame Museum in Frisco is offering half-price admission for moms on Mother’s Day. The museum features a 1980s-inspired arcade full of timeless classics such as Asteroids, Centipede, Donkey Kong. You can also play the classic game Pong on the world’s largest home Pong console in the form of a giant 15-foot TV replica from the 1970s.

Good to know: A collection of rare artifacts are displayed including the only Sega Neptune prototype and the unreleased Barbie edition for the Nintendo Game Boy Pocket system.

When: Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 14

Where: Frisco Discovery Center, 8004 N. Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, Texas 75034

Cost: $6 for moms; $12, ages 11 and older; $10 for children 10 and younger under, as well as for military, educators or seniors (must show valid ID for discount)

Info: www.nvmusa.org

For the high-flying mom

Maria Paula Fabre Challa gets an indoor skydiving lesson form Ian Durell in the indoor wind-tunnel at iFLY Dallas in 2014 in Frisco. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram

Has your mom ever wanted to skydive? Give her the gift of flight. The indoor iFLY experience lasts about 1 hour and 45 minutes and each flight is the equivalent of 1.5 skydives, but she won’t have to wear a parachute or jump out of a plane and the whole family can watch and cheer her on.

Good to know: Buy a flight voucher or gift package through Sunday, May 14 to save $50. Get info here: https://www.iflyworld.com/mothers-day/

When: Check the website to book flight times.

Where: 663 Northeast Loop 820 in Hurst, 817-818-4359; 8380 S.H 121 in Frisco, 214-618-4359

Cost: Packages start at $69.95

Info: https://www.iflyworld.com

For the meat-loving mom

If mom loves meat, take her to Rodizio Grill in Irving for an all-you-can-eat brunch. Star-Telegram archives

Give mom a break from cooking and washing the dishes. Why not take her on an all-you-can eat meat-lover’s paradise. May we suggest the Brazilian steakhouse Rodizio Grill in Irving where mom will get a variety of rotisserie grilled meats, glazed pineapple, a gourmet salad bar and authentic Brazilian sides. For Mother’s Day the restaurant will also offer bacon-wrapped dates, smoked salmon and unlimited desserts.

Good to know: Mom will receive a complimentary Lunch Rodizio to be redeemed on her next visit to Rodizio Grill during lunch hours only from 11:30 a.m. to- 3:00 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, May 14

Where: Rodizio Grill, 5400 Green Park Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Cost: $39.99 per person

Info: https://www.rodiziogrill.com/ To make reservations, call 972-550-8888

For the Renaissance mom

Mom can be queen for the day at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, which offers live jousting. Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Celebrate mom 16th Century style at Scarborough Renaissance Festival, which offers a special Mother’s Day brunch buffet that includes mimosas, coffee and tea. Members of the Royal Court will make a special visit to honor all mothers. Mom will also get a kick out the 24 stages of entertainment, artisan and craft vendors and being treated as the Queen for the day.

Good to know: Mother’s Day Brunch is $20 for adults and $10 for children and is not included in the price of admission.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through Memorial Day.

Where: Scarborough Renaissance Festival, 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Cost: $28, adults; $13 children, ages 5-12 . Children age 4 and younger are admitted free. Discount tickets can be purchased at DFW area Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores and discount coupons are available at Waxahachie Nissan. Parking is free.

Info: SRFestival.com