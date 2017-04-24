Mari&#39;s Moments

April 24, 2017 3:39 PM

Casa’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ goes swimmingly

By Maricar Estrella

What it’s about: Based on the wildly popular Disney animated film, Casa’s production of “The Little Mermaid” provides the best elements and familiar songs to please the princess-costumed fan base. For the uninitiated, the fish-out-of-water fable follows Ariel’s (Josie Dawn) adventures as she longs for a life and a love out of her world.

Her teen angst leads her astray from her overprotective father, King Triton (Christopher J. Deaton), and into the slippery arms of Ursula (Cheryl Allison). With the help of friends Flounder (Abby Chapman), Sebastian (Winston Daniels) and Scuttle (Joseph Redd), Ariel finds her true love, Prince Eric (Kyle Igneczi), and her true voice.

What parents will like: All of the singalong favorites are in this production, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” The stand-out supporting cast, including Daniels, Deaton and Redd, provides great comic relief. While the special effects are not as spectacular as the Broadway version of the play, the Casa production holds its own.

Josie Dawn as Ariel
Chip Tompkins Casa Mañana Theatre

What kids will like: One of the best reasons to go to a Casa production is to watch the burgeoning talent of young players. Chapman is quite good as Flounder and the ensemble children’s chorus does a spectacular job.

For the kids, it all comes down to the believability of Ariel, and Dawn, previously seen in Casa’s Santa musical, does a pretty decent impression of a mermaid.

Good to know: This show will most likely sell out the rest of its run. (Trust me.) Get your tickets and get to the show early. The opening weekend shows were at near-capacity, which means the overflow parking cost $10 per car.

Avoid the traffic jam afterward and stay for the meet-and-greet with the cast to get pictures with your favorite characters.

Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Recommended ages: All

Run time: 1 hour 30 minutes with a 20-minute intermission.

When: Through May 14

Where: Casa Mañana Theatre, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

Cost: $20-$37

Info: 817-332-2272, http://www.casamanana.org/

