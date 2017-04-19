Win tickets to the Ultimate Octonauts Experience at Sea Life Grapevine

Explore the amazing world of the Octonauts, the team of undersea adventure heroes from the hit animated TV series, at Sea Life Grapevine.
The new interactive exhibit opens on Earth Day, April 22. Visitors can explore a cave with Captain Barnacles or help Peso clean up the coral reef. There are also plenty of photo opportunities with your favorite characters and sea creatures.
The Octonauts exhibit, which is included in the price of admission, will be on display through the end of the year.
Would you and your family like to see the Octonauts exhibit at Sea Life Grapevine?
Here’s how to enter:
1. Enter your information here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HBJ8GLV
2. Then, comment below with the answer to this question: Why do you love the Octonauts? (Note: Must be signed on to Facebook account to comment).
Last day to enter is 2 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2017.
THE PRIZE: Winner will receive four tickets to the Octonauts exhibit at Sea Life Grapevine. Tickets are non-transferable.
CONTEST RULES: Entries must be submitted by the contest deadline. Must be at least 18 years of age to enter or win. Winners will be selected by random drawing from all online entries received within submission period. Winner will be notified via e-mail at the end of submission period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have dues dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Star-Telegram.com, mom2momdfw.com, dfw.com and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to enter or win. By entering, winner consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to enter or win.
SEA LIFE GRAPEVINE AQUARIUM
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday. Attraction remains open two hours after last admission.
Where: 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine
Cost: $20, adults; $16, children ages 3 to 12; free, ages 2 and younger
Info: 817-819-7677, http://www.visitsealife.com/grapevine
Comments