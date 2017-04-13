5 things to do with kids at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

As you walk through the gates of Scarborough Renaissance Festival, you’re immediately transported into a 16th-century setting filled with lords and ladies, the smell of food-on-a-stick and a hospitality you could only find in Texas.
As we were heading to the food court, a jester in bright red garb noticed the two 6-year-old boys in our group were looking a bit squeamish at the sights and sounds of the fair. The Scarborough sentinel immediately had them engaged in a game of hide-and-seek until their frowns turned into laughter. Little did they know, it was the legendary Pier Piper who played tricks with them.
Everyone at Scarborough is a character and plays a part, and that’s why the festival, which runs through Memorial Day weekend, is such a hit with families and fans alike.
Here are five activities that families shouldn’t miss.
Grande Parade
The Royal Court, artisans, villagers and knights come together to march through the festival grounds in a boisterous display of goodwill.
Where: Village of Scarboroug
When: 1 p.m.
Choose a side
The live joust is more theatrical than violent. Find a nice spot in the shade then cheer on your favorite knight or villain.
Where: Joust Arena
When: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Meet a Mermaid
Did you know that you could schedule a visit with a mermaid? That’s right Mermaid Lagoon offers one-on-one time with these mythical creatures. Even if you don’t schedule your visit, the line goes quickly considering that each of the four Mermaids do a stellar job at engaging their captive fans. If you're nice, a mermaid may even give you a shell as a souvenir.
Where: Mermaid Lagoon
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Cirque du Sewer
What child wouldn't love a rat circus? Ring leader Melissa Arieth combines acrobatics, comedy and her four-legged friends to put on an entertaining show you won't forget.
Where: Idlewyld Stage
When: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Get knighted
Unfortunately, our family and friends missed the knighting ceremony because we needed to catch a train in Fort Worth. However, children of all ages should love the chance to be recognized for "acts of courage and deeds of meritorious service." Each participant gets a seal that a Knight of the Realm or Lady of the Court.
Where: Royal Marquee
When: 4 p.m.
Scarborough Renaissance Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday eight consecutive weekends April 8 through May 29, 2017. Also open on Memorial Day Monday.
Where: Thirty minutes south of the Dallas/Fort Worth on FM 66 off of Interstate 35E at exit 399B. Parking is free.
Cost: $28, adults; $13, ages 5-12; Free, children ages 4 and younge. Discount tickets can be purchased at D/FW area Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.
Info: SRFestival.com
Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare
If you go
▪ Wear comfortable shoes and clothes. Of course, feel free to dress up in costume.
▪ Don't forget to apply sunscreen.
▪ Bring cash as some food and activities require it. Most vendors do take credit cards and there are ATMs on the premises.
▪ Check the schedule online to plan your day.
Comments