5 things to do with kids at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

As you walk through the gates of Scarborough Renaissance Festival, you’re immediately transported into a 16th-century setting filled with lords and ladies, the smell of food-on-a-stick and a hospitality you could only find in Texas.

As we were heading to the food court, a jester in bright red garb noticed the two 6-year-old boys in our group were looking a bit squeamish at the sights and sounds of the fair. The Scarborough sentinel immediately had them engaged in a game of hide-and-seek until their frowns turned into laughter. Little did they know, it was the legendary Pier Piper who played tricks with them.

Everyone at Scarborough is a character and plays a part, and that’s why the festival, which runs through Memorial Day weekend, is such a hit with families and fans alike.

Here are five activities that families shouldn’t miss.

Grande Parade

The Royal Court, artisans, villagers and knights come together to march through the festival grounds in a boisterous display of goodwill.

Where: Village of Scarboroug

When: 1 p.m.

Choose a side

The live joust is more theatrical than violent. Find a nice spot in the shade then cheer on your favorite knight or villain.

Where: Joust Arena

When: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Meet a Mermaid

Did you know that you could schedule a visit with a mermaid? That’s right Mermaid Lagoon offers one-on-one time with these mythical creatures. Even if you don’t schedule your visit, the line goes quickly considering that each of the four Mermaids do a stellar job at engaging their captive fans. If you're nice, a mermaid may even give you a shell as a souvenir.

Where: Mermaid Lagoon

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Cirque du Sewer

What child wouldn't love a rat circus? Ring leader Melissa Arieth combines acrobatics, comedy and her four-legged friends to put on an entertaining show you won't forget.

Where: Idlewyld Stage

When: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Get knighted

Unfortunately, our family and friends missed the knighting ceremony because we needed to catch a train in Fort Worth. However, children of all ages should love the chance to be recognized for "acts of courage and deeds of meritorious service." Each participant gets a seal that a Knight of the Realm or Lady of the Court.

Where: Royal Marquee

When: 4 p.m.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday eight consecutive weekends April 8 through May 29, 2017. Also open on Memorial Day Monday.

Where: Thirty minutes south of the Dallas/Fort Worth on FM 66 off of Interstate 35E at exit 399B. Parking is free.

Cost: $28, adults; $13, ages 5-12; Free, children ages 4 and younge. Discount tickets can be purchased at D/FW area Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

Info: SRFestival.com