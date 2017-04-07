Mari's Moments

April 7, 2017 6:28 PM

Kids are free this weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Waxahachie

Take your family wayyy back in the day, to the 16th century to be exact.

The 37th season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival begins Saturday, April 8, and kids are free all weekend.

Up to three children, ages 5 to 12, are admitted free with each paid adult ticket. Children 4 years old and younger are always free. Bring the grandparents too. Seniors 65 and older can get in for half price this weekend.

There are 24 stages at the festival including full-combat jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, a human chess match and the Mermaid Lagoon. For children, there are Knighting ceremonies, a parade, rides and games.

Don’t forget to try the food. New items include chocolate dipped strawberries and cupcake cones. Special menu items for opening weekend will be bangers & mash; crab and cream cheese ravioli; bacon and white cheddar croissants; salmon with goat cheese crepes, beef stroganoff; and Jaeger snitzchel.

Scarborough’s 2017 season will run every Saturday and Sunday for eight consecutive weekends April 8 through May 29, 2017.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday eight consecutive weekends April 8 through May 29, 2017. Also open on Memorial Day Monday.

Where: Thirty minutes south of the Dallas/Fort Worth on FM 66 off of Interstate 35E at exit 399B. Parking is free.

Cost: $28, adults; $13, ages 5-12; Free, children ages 4 and younge. Discount tickets can be purchased at D/FW area Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

Info: SRFestival.com

Maricar Estrella

