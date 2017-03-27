Mari's Moments

March 27, 2017 11:58 AM

Free breakfast on STAAR test day at participating McDonald’s restaurants

Mari's Moments

Making my way through motherhood, one moment at a time

By Maricar Estrella

maricar@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

It’s test week in Texas. And for parents and students, that can be a stressful time.

Here’s one offer that could alleviate some stress. Participating North Texas McDonald’s restaurants are serving free breakfast to students taking the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Students in grades three through eight accompanied by a parent or guardian can get an Egg White Delight McMuffin sandwich or fruit and maple oatmeal along with apple slices with either milk or juice, according to McDonald’s.

Teachers with a valid school ID card can also get the free McDonald’s breakfast.

“By offering a balanced breakfast, McDonald’s hopes to make a positive impact on students’ mornings,” Carina Saez, a McDonald’s registered dietitian, said in a news release.

Studies have shown that students who eat breakfast on the morning of a standardized test score significantly higher in spelling, reading and math when compared with students who do not eat breakfast.

Before going, check that your local McDonald’s is participating.

Model Kiersten Dolbec shares meal prep secrets

Suddenly Sugar Free's creator talks breakfast tacos for a sugar-free lifestyle.

Video by Rodger Mallison

Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare

Related content

Mari's Moments

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ramen round-up: Where to find the Japanese noodle dish in Fort Worth

View more video

Entertainment Videos