Free breakfast on STAAR test day at participating McDonald’s restaurants

It’s test week in Texas. And for parents and students, that can be a stressful time.
Here’s one offer that could alleviate some stress. Participating North Texas McDonald’s restaurants are serving free breakfast to students taking the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Students in grades three through eight accompanied by a parent or guardian can get an Egg White Delight McMuffin sandwich or fruit and maple oatmeal along with apple slices with either milk or juice, according to McDonald’s.
Teachers with a valid school ID card can also get the free McDonald’s breakfast.
“By offering a balanced breakfast, McDonald’s hopes to make a positive impact on students’ mornings,” Carina Saez, a McDonald’s registered dietitian, said in a news release.
Studies have shown that students who eat breakfast on the morning of a standardized test score significantly higher in spelling, reading and math when compared with students who do not eat breakfast.
Before going, check that your local McDonald’s is participating.
Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare
