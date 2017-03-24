Life-size Lightning McQueen is coming to Texas Motor Speedway

If the names Lightning McQueen, Mater or Sally are commonly spoken in your home, get revved up for the following announcement.
Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” will be bringing its interactive road tour to Texas Motor Speedway during race weekend, April 7-9.
The nationwide “Road to Races” tour will give fans a chance to get a sneak peek of the new film, which is scheduled to open in theaters this summer. The event will include life-size character “look-alikes” of Piston-Cup champion Lightning McQueen, tech-savvy Cruz Ramirez and the sleek next-gen racer Jackson Storm.
There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities, including a street art booth, a pit-crew tire-changing activity, fruit and vegetable smoothie samples, and an interactive play area.
The national youth program NASCAR Acceleration Nation will also display the science behind NASCAR racing and elements from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Best of all the event is free!
For a full list of “Road to the Races” tour cities, go to CARS3tour.com
Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare
Cars 3 Road to the Races
When: Noon-6 p.m. (last entry at 5 p.m.) Friday, April 7; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.) Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.) Sunday, April 9
Where: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth The Cars 3 display will be located in the FanZone outside of Gate 7 of the frontstretch grandstands at TMS.
Info: CARS3tour.com
Parking: General parking is free at Texas Motor Speedway. For more info, go to texasmotorspeedway.com
Cost: Free
Good to know: For families visiting the “Cars 3” display, Texas Motor Speedway has a ticket discount for children 12 and younger during that weekend’s NASCAR races. For every adult ticket purchased for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 XFINITY Series race at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, up to four children 12 and younger will be admitted free. For the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, April 9, tickets are $10 for kids 12 and younger. For more information, go to www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call 817-215-8500.
