Disney on Ice in Dallas is enchanting

Still looking for a fun Spring Break actitivy for this weekend? The Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment tour is at the American Airlines Center through Sunday.
What it is: The Disney On Ice “Worlds of Enchantment” is a fast-paced mash-up of ice skating showcase and some of your children’s favorite Disney stories including “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen.”
What parents will like: Aside from Halloween, there a few times during the year in which your children can play dress-up in public. Throughout the audience on opening night, there were plenty of princesses and princes who squealed and waved at all of their favorite Disney characters on the ice. Parents and grandparents were delighted by the unbridled response of their little ones during the show. Basically, the show goes through mini-storytelling of each classic tale. The ice skating and choreography are well done but don’t expect Olympic-style stunts or theatrics.
What kids will like: Kids were enthralled by the familiar story lines. The characters gave great eye contact and waved to their adoring fans in-between scenes, which captivated the crowd even more. The climax is an ice-showcase sing-a-long of “Frozen.” While it’s not intended to be a sing-a-long, the children couldn’t help themselves and were standing up and clapping along.
Good to know: Get there a little early to catch the pre-show activity led by Mickey Mouse. The show starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. and lasts about 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. Make sure to bring a light sweater or coat because the ice rink and effects make the show a bit chilly.
Disney On Ice “Worlds of Enchantment”
Recommended for: All ages; children older than 2 need a ticket.
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 17; 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18 and 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 19
Where: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
Cost: Tickets starting at $18 at ticketmaster.com
