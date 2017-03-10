Get ready to add colorful creations to LEGO® Friends Heartlake City and put your ninja skills to the ultimate test in the all-new LEGO® Ninjago City Adventure now open at Legoland Discovery Center in Grapevine.
Located in the former LEGO® City Fire Academy play area, the $850,000, 1,782-square- foot interactive play area is the first of its kind in the world.
Structured after the Temple of Airjituz, the oriental-style two-story play structure puts guests’ physical skills to the test as they fight to save Ninjago City. Kids can test their balance, agility, strength and endurance with more than 20 interactive features and become a Spinjitzu Master.
Join Sensei Wu and practice ninja moves in the Dojo training room by tackling a horizontal climbing wall and testing hand-eye coordination on the color crush reflex reaction game.
In LEGO® Friends Heartlake City, build some of your own colorful creations to add to Heartlake City. Play and pose for pictures with life-sized models of all the LEGO® Friends - Mia, Olivia, Andrea, Stephanie and Emma.
Would you and your family like to win tickets to Legoland Discovery Center Dallas Fort Worth?
Here’s how to enter:
1. Enter your information here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LTBFLZW
2. Then comment below with the answer to this question: What do you love about LEGOs? (Note: You must be signed on to your Facebook account to comment).
Last day to enter is Noon, Monday, March 13, 2017.
LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth
3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine, Texas 76051
Phone: 877-818- 1677
Hours: Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - last admission two hours prior to closing.
Tickets: Admission is $21 for guests 3 years of age and older, and free for kids 2 and under.
