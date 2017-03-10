Win a Spring Break staycation in Fort Worth

Don't have anywhere to go for Spring Break? What about a Fort Worth staycation?
The Omni Fort Worth Hotel represents progressive luxury and offers amenities illustrating the Western spirit embodied by the city that surrounds it. Conveniently located in the heart of Fort Worth’s exciting downtown, the hotel is adjacent to the Fort Worth Convention Center and within walking distance from the city’s cultural centers, restaurants and nightlife.
You and your family could win a staycation package that includes a stay at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth, four tickets to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and two tickets to "In My Life - A Musical Tribute to the Beatles at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at Arlington Musica Hall.
Would you and your family like to win this Fort Worth staycation?
Here’s how to enter:
1. Enter your information here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LSJ7Q56
2. Then comment below with the answer to this question: What do you love about Fort Worth? (Note: You must be signed on to your Facebook account to comment).
Last day to enter is Noon, Monday, March 13, 2017.
Read more about Spring Break activities in Dallas Fort Worth here and free things to do here.
CONTEST RULES: Entries must be submitted by the contest deadline. Must be at least 18 years of age to enter or win. Winners will be selected by random drawing from all online entries received within submission period. Winner will be notified via e-mail at the end of submission period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Star-Telegram.com, mom2momdfw.com, dfw.com and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to enter or win. By entering, winner consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to enter or win.
