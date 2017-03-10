5 unique Spring Break activities in Dallas-Fort Worth

Sometimes you want to splurge on the kids during Spring Break, especially if you had planned on going on a vacation out of town but your budget shows a staycation is more feasible.
Don’t worry, your kids will be happy at any of these Dallas-Fort Worth area venues:
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Even if you have been to the Fort Worth museum before, there are new exhibits and films that you will enjoy. The renovated DinoLabs exhibit has new immersive technology that allows children to draw their own dinosaurs and watch them come to life on an interactive screen. Young children will also be able to explore the bilingual world of “Dora & Diego - Let's Explore!” There are interactive play areas including an adventure through the Rainforest Maze, Pirate Piggies Ship and Isa's Flowery Garden. Plus, don’t miss the inspirational “Dream Big: Engineering Our World” at the Omni Theater. Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, Dream Big follows the personal stories of engineers who have the limits of innovation.
Good to know: The museum will extend its hours March 11-18 through 6 p.m.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 11 and Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18; Noon to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 12.
Where: 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cost: Tickets start at $12 for children ages 2-18 and $15 for adults. Additional fees for IMAX films.
Info: http://www.fwmuseum.org/
Legoland Discovery Center in Grapevine
Legoland recently renovated the play area into a two-story LEGO Ninjago City Adventure with more than 20 interactive features including navigating a spinning barrel, surfing rolling waves on the conveyor and crawling through hover rings. There’s also a dojo where children can test their ninja climbing and reflex skills. Throughout the center, there are also new life-sized models of LEGO Friends and LEGO block stations where young minds can build to their hearts’ content.
Good to know: There is plenty of new seating for parents while their ninjas roam free.
Recommended for: 11 and younger
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday. Note: Last admission is two hours prior to closing.
Where: Legoland Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine, Texas 76051
Cost: $21, 3 years old and older; Children 2 and younger are free.
Info: https://dallasfw.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/
Perot Museum of Nature and Science Maya exhibit
The 10,000-square-foot "Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed" exhibit is the largest traveling exhibition about the Maya ever to tour the United States. The bilingual exhibition brings together nearly 250 authentic artifacts. There are lots of hands-on activities including creating and printing out your Mayan name as well as learning cultural and architectural techniques.
Good to know: At select times during Spring Break (March 11-19), visitors can enjoy live science demos, science trivia and drop-in activities such as making clouds, rainbows and egg dyeing. Also, children ages 5 and younger can enjoy crafts in the Moody Family Children’s Museum daily until 3 p.m. Check the website for detailed schedules. Activities are included with general admission. Also, the museum will have extended hours during Spring Break.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday during Spring Break, March 11-18. Last exhibit entry is 6 p.m.
Where: 2201 N. Field Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Cost: $29, adults; $20, ages 2 to 17
Info: http://www.perotmuseum.org
Disney On Ice ‘Worlds of Enchantment’
Disney on Ice presents "Worlds of Enchantment," an action-packed ice showcase features beloved Disney characters from Cars, Toy Story 3, The Little Mermaid and Frozen.
Good to know: Get there early for the pre-show where Mickey teaches his best dance moves to the audience.
Recommended for: All ages
When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16; 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 17; 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18 and 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 19
Where: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
Cost: Tickets starting at $18 at ticketmaster.com
Info: http://www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce
Medieval Times Knights Training
Medieval Times in Dallas is offering a special Knights Training before 2 p.m. shows during Spring Break (March 14-18). The training will consist of learning about the training involved to become a knight and a weapons demonstration. Upon completion of training, boys and girls will be knighted by his majesty King Carlos in a group knighting ceremony.
Good to know: Space is limited and training is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Closed-toe shoes are required to participate. You must have tickets to the 2 p.m. show in order to participate.
Recommended for: Must be 5 to 12 years old.
When: 2 p.m. shows, Tuesday, March 14 through, Saturday, March 18.
Where: 2021 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas
Cost: Tickets start at $60.95, adults; $36.95, children ages 12 and younger; Children younger thatn 3 are admitted free as long as they sit on adults' laps and eat from their plate.
Info: http://www.medievaltimes.com
Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare
Comments