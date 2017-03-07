In ‘Moana,’ Disney delivers a smart, accomplished princess

In “Moana,” Disney ups the ante again and provides a positive spin on the princess spirit. The CG-animated musical film follows the adventures of the headstrong teenage daughter of a Pacific Island chief and her struggles to find her identity.
What parents will like: Moana pays homage to Pacific Islanders by introducing a strong female character unlike any we’ve seen in mainstream films — a heroine who is smart and sympathetic, strong and compassionate, independent and yet belongs to a group. More importantly, when mothers and fathers tell their daughters what it means to be a princess, the words “adventurous,” “tenacious” and “compassionate” can now be added to the definition.
What kids will like: As the daughter of Chief Tui (voice of Temuera Morrison ), Moana (newcomer Auli’i Cravalho) is expected to follow her village’s traditions and rules, including the one her father has emphasized since she was an infant: “Don’t go beyond the reef.” Kids will relate to her struggle to be independent.
Bonus features: The Blu-ray bonus disc features includes a mini movie starring Maui (Dwayne Johnson) called “Gone Fishing” and a deleted song, “Warrior Face.” Plus, you’ll be treated to the animated short “Inner Workings,” which preceded “Moana” in movie theaters.
Read my full film review here.
Want to win a digital copy of "Moana"? Enter here.
