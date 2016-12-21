This is the best way to watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

It’s one thing to see the Force, but a whole different thing to feel the Force.
That’s what it was like to watch the epic Star Wars saga Rogue One at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s Omni theater. I took my teenager to see the already much-acclaimed movie Thursday night and fans were lined up early for the 70 mm 2D immersive IMAX experience.
Here are five reasons why you should watch Rogue One at the Fort Worth IMAX theater:
5. Fly over Fort Worth
Forget trailers. The flyovers over Fort Worth before the trailers begin are a great segue way into any movie watching experience. Sure, you can tell by the skyline that this isn’t real-time Fort Worth, but I dare you not to wave at the FWMSH employees standing on the roof of the theater as you fly by.
4. Surround sound
Another presentation that never gets old is the big reveal of the gigantic speakers behind the screen. When Michael Giacchino’s score blasts through the domed theater, your immediately swept into the mood of the movie because of the booming digital sound.
3. Battle royale
Every time there was an explosion or an unexpected move during a fight scene, I could feel my teenage son’s jerk reactions. That’s because it feels like your a Jedi Knight in the middle of a gigantic video game. The eight-story, 120-foot wide screen puts you in the cockpit of your own X-Wing Starfighter or, if you prefer to go to the dark said, TIE Fighter (but I’m not judging).
2. The sky’s the limit
The domed setting is similar to an observatory so sitting in space feels like a cool, science experiment.
1. Feel the Force
Let’s face it. Only true Star Wars fans in full costume would stand in line an hour early to get the best seats to view Rogue One at an IMAX theater. So, you are guaranteed to have a good time with folks who share your passion for the Force. You can’t get that kind of kindred fan reaction anywhere else.
Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Director: Gareth Edwards
Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Ben Mendelsohn
Rated: PG-13 (extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action)
Running time: 133 min
Omni Theater, Fort Worth
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth, TX 76107
Info: Tickets are $14 and can be purchased online or by phone at 817-255-9540.
Good to know: You can buy the collectible Rogue One cup and popcorn containers when you see the film at the Omni Theater.
Comments