Best family movies of 2016

Families had a lot to choose from in 2016. It’s the year audiences were introduced to a new kind of princess, a blue tang fish found her inner voice and Captain America got deep.
Here’s what topped my list for family entertainment.
10. The BFG
Author Roald Dahl’s beloved tales have always related to young readers. The BFG is no exception. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Disney’s film adaptation of the 1982 book imaginatively captures both the pensive moments of a 10-year-old’s bedroom fears and the frolicking fantasyland of Giant Country. Read original review here.
Recommended for: 8 and older
Rated: PG (action/peril, some scary moments and rude humor)
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cast: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Jemaine Clement, Bill Hader
Running time: 110 min.
9. Trolls
Is there anything Justin Timberlake can’t do? His toe-tapping animated musical is a sweet and humorous take on the pursuit of happiness that won’t let you forget JT’s catchy summer hit: Can’t Stop the Feeling. Read original review here.
Recommended for: 6 and older
Rated: PG (for some mild rude humor)
Directors: Walt Dohrn, Mike Mitchell
Cast: Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Zooey Deschanel
Running time: 100 min.
8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The “Star Wars” back story will satisfy fans of the sci-fi world and appeal to those who know nothing about the franchise at all. Families can root for the ragtag bunch of renegades that include a young female hero, a handsome rebel and a witty new robot, K-2SO. Read original review here.
Recommended for: 10 and older
Rated: PG-13 (extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action)
Director: Gareth Edwards
Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Ben Mendelsohn
Running time: 133 min.
7. The Secret Life of Pets
The Secret Life of Pets is cute, charming and a little hyper — just like a new puppy. The animated film has a fair share of LOL moments. And while you won’t find any revelatory insight into the mind of your pet, parents and children alike will fall for this fun, fast-paced furry tale. Read original review here.
Recommended for: All ages
Directors: Chris Renaud, Yarrow Cheney
Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Kevin Hart
Rated: PG (action and rude humor)
Running time: 90 min.
6. Zootopia
Zootopia introduced us to an evolved Eden where animal species — predators and prey — live in a melting pot in a modern mammal metropolis. The animated film is a witty, wondrous buddy-cop film that allows parents to bring tough topics to the dining-room table — topics such as bullying, stereotyping and inclusiveness. Read original review here.
Recommended for: 6 and older
Rated: PG (thematic elements, rude humor, action)
Directors: Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba
Running time: 108 min.
5. The Jungle Book
The coupling of Ben Kingsley’s noble narration and wide-eyed Neel Sethi’s endearing performance as Mowgli provides the heartfelt base of an imaginative and adventurous remake of Disney’s 1967 animated film. Read original review here.
Recommended ages: 6 and older
Director: Jon Favreau
Cast: Neel Sethi, Ben Kingsley, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Christopher Walken
Rated: PG (scary action and peril)
Running time: 105 min.
4. Captain America: Civil War
captain americaSteve Rogers (Chris Evans) in ‘Captain America: Civil War.’
Captain America: Civil War surpassed expectations to become one of the better Marvel films so far. The myriad superheroes must dig deep to find their own answers to whether their violent actions justify the results. A top pick for teens. Read original review here.
Recommended for: 11 and older
Rated: PG-13 (extended sequences of violence, action and mayhem)
Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo
Cast: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie
Running time: 146 min.
3. Kubo and the Two Strings
From its captivating narration and first stormy scene, Kubo and the Two Strings lured audiences into its vivid storytelling and exquisite execution of stop-motion animation. Read original review here.
Recommended for: 8 and older
Director: Travis Knight
Cast: Voices of Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson, Ralph Fiennes, Matthew McConaughey, Brenda Vaccaro, George Takei
Rating: PG (thematic elements, scary images, action and peril)
Running time: 101 min
2. Finding Dory
The visually stunning animated film Finding Dory swam upstream just enough for families to want to return to the characters that stole hearts in 2003’s Finding Nemo. Read original review here.
Recommended for: All ages
Rated: PG (mild thematic elements)
Directors: Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane
Cast: Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O’Neill
Running time: 97 min.
1. Moana
Walt Disney Animation redefined what a princess is all about with Moana. The CG-animated musical film about a headstrong teenage daughter of a Pacific Island chief got a boost from a sweeping score and musical arrangements thanks, in part, to Broadway sensation Lin-Manuel Miranda. Read original review here.
Recommended ages: 6 and older
Rated: PG (peril, scary images, brief thematic elements)
Directors: John Musker, Ron Clements
Cast: Voices of Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement
Running time: 103 min.
