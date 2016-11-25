Top holiday toys for kids 10 and younger

Before buying gifts for the little ones in your life, check out these toys topping Santa’s list nationwide. It’ll make holiday shopping child’s play. We’ve provided some websites for online purchase, but take this list to your local toy store and check its stock — you’ll not only support local retail but will avoid kiddos intercepting packages delivered on the patio.
Lumi Gaming Drone
The future takes flight with this technological marvel that puts the remote-control helicopters many of us had as kids to shame. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a drone! And it’s a surefire hit at the next birthday party or sleepover.
A downloadable app serves as the remote control and allows you to not only fly the Lumi Gaming Drone but also put it in game mode or have it perform tricks to music. $80, www.toysrus.com.
Razor Hovertrax 2.0
Hoverboard hysteria is going strong, with the toy topping many holiday lists this year. No, it doesn’t levitate, but it does take some skill to master this cross between a Segway and a skateboard. I tried riding one and feared I’d fall on my head. It’s not how I roll, but for coordinated kids, it’s a sweet ride.
Razor Hovertrax 2.0 comes with a rechargeable electric battery that lasts up to an hour per charge. Battery indicator lights tell you how much time you have left before needing to recharge. Blue LEDs make for fun entertainment at night. Just make sure to include a helmet, and knee and elbow pads with this gift. Age 8 and up. $350, www.toysrus.com.
American Girl Melody doll
History comes to life with Melody, the latest American Girl doll and the third African-American in the company’s historical doll series. As always, the brand gets an A-plus for making sure its new doll is historically and culturally accurate.
Along with the doll comes a book telling the story of 9-year-old Melody Ellison, growing up in 1960s Detroit during the rise of Motown and the civil rights movement. If you’re wondering how to broach topics of race with younger children, this would be a great way to start. $115, http://www.americangirl.com/
Young Architect City Planner
“Make no little plans,” said architect and urban planner Daniel Burnham, who’s credited with protecting Chicago’s lakefront for all to enjoy. Encourage your budding Burnham to dream big with Young Architect City Planner.
Boys and girls can create the city of their dreams with this set that includes a grid, plastic buildings and bridges, decals for the building facades and windows, and traceable templates to draw roads, parks, sports stadiums and other aspects of city life.
Maybe it’ll lay the foundation for a lifelong interest in architecture and design. Age 8 and older. $64, http://www.target.com
Hatchimals
Remember Cabbage Patch Kids or Tickle Me Elmo? Brace yourself, parents, the latest toy craze has hatched. Hatchimals are large, speckled eggs with furry, magical creatures inside that eventually crack out of the egg, but only if given enough human attention. As you rub the egg, it lights up and makes sounds. Eventually, the baby animal inside begins to peck away and break free.
Kids can watch it develop its own personality as it matures from a baby to adulthood, where it can repeat words and play games. Hatchimals landed in stores Oct. 7 and are already hard to find. A Toys R Us spokesperson said they’re currently limited to one per customer. I called several stores, and they were all sold out. They were also out of stock online.
Sellers on Amazon are asking $190 for a toy that’s listed for $50 at Target, Toys R Us and Wal-Mart, and that’s if you can actually find it on the shelves.
Selfie Mic
Kim Kardashian may be taking a break from social media, but the selfie trend she perfected is going strong. This toy combines the selfie social media craze with karaoke. How does it work? Selfie Mic is a cellphone selfie stick connected to a hand-held microphone. An attached earpiece plugs into the phone. Download the Selfie Mic app, and your child is ready to rock.
The app plays songs into the earpiece, and your little pop star sings into the microphone, while recording his or her own karaoke videos. Watch out, Taylor Swift! $25, www.toysrus.com.
Code and Go Robot Mouse Activity Set
Thank Silicon Valley billionaires such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg for making code cool. Once the domain of tech geeks, computer coding is now standard in many kindergarten classrooms. Code and Go Robot Mouse Activity Set provides a great introduction to coding. Build a maze with the enclosed grids, walls and tunnels, then program the mouse to follow the pattern to reach the cheese.
It’s a fun problem-solving activity that uses skills associated with writing code. Plus, the mouse is supercute! $60, http://www.timelesstoyschicago.com/.
Otrio Tic-Tac-Toe
Marbles: The Brain Store prides itself on offering fun toys that stimulate the brain. It has done just that with Otrio, its take on tic-tac-toe. Know how the classic game is too easy and usually ends in a tie? Think of Otrio as tic-tac-toe on steroids!
The wooden game board is still broken up into the traditional nine squares, but that’s where old-school ends and the real fun begins. With Otrio, you can win through a slew of strategies, and instead of it being limited to two people, up to four can get in the game. For age 8 and older. $35, http://www.marblesthebrainstore.com/
Shrinky Dinks
Remember Shrinky Dinks? They were totally rad in the 1980s, and they’re still a crafty solution for a bad weather weekend. Color the plastic, put them in the toaster oven for three minutes and watch the magic happen. Take them out and make jewelry, key chains and other fun accessories.
Classic Shrinky Dinks are still available, but now you’ll also find 3-D versions and a wide variety of kits for every interest — from dinosaurs and ninja turtles to butterflies and ballerinas. $8-$22, http://www.timelesstoyschicago.com/.
Connect Four
Marbles: The Brain Store has done it again with its updated version of the classic Connect Four. In the newly released Newton, you not only drop pieces into the columns, but you also can grab pieces from the bottom of the columns, so the board layout is constantly changing. Using spatial strategy and reasoning, it’s a great challenge for kids 9 and older. Adults will find this game fun as well. $35, http://www.marblesthebrainstore.com/.
