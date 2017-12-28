Claire’s Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow and Lip Gloss is one of nine products that have been recalled.
Family

Uh oh! Claire’s recalls makeup kits after several test positive for asbestos

By Courtney Ortega

cortega@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 02:44 PM

Claire’s, the popular mall retailer that specializes in cosmetics and accessories for pre-teens, has issued a recall on some of its makeup products after reports the items tested positive for asbestos.

The recall comes as a result of a recent inquiry by WJAR-TV, an NBC affiliate in Rhode Island. Last week, the TV station reported that a family in Barrington, R.I. discovered asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter’s makeup kit that was purchased from a Claire’s location in Providence Place Mall.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, prolonged exposure to asbestos can lead to major health effects like lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis.

On Thursday, Claire’s announced via their Twitter page that the Illinois-based company has halted the sale of nine makeup products and are currently conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issue.

The list of makeup products being recalled includes:

  • Ultimate Mega Make Up Set
  • Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set
  • Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact
  • Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set
  • Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set
  • Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set
  • Mint Glitter Make Up Set
  • Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set
  • Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss

Customers who purchased any of the nine recalled makeup products may return the items to any Claire’s location for a full refund. For more information, contact the Claire’s customer support at 1-800-804-7194 (open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. CST).

