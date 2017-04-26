Books that teach kids about nature are abloom with color, activities

With the equinox of spring last month, so began the season of seeds sprouting, weather changing and enjoying more activities outdoors. This is a perfect time to incorporate good reads about the changes your children will be seeing in weather, nature and animals.
It is never too early to incorporate nonfiction books, as well. The nonfiction books included in this list have simple text but vivid pictures that can motivate any budding gardener’s interest. There are many developmentally appropriate books for children from birth to school-age that will make reading a time of sharing, questioning and learning about the wonders of nature and the world around us. Here are a few new selections and, of course, some classics.
Plant the Tiny Seed
By Christie Matheson
Greenwillow Books, 2017
Age 3 and up
Matheson’s books are some of the most interactive children’s books you can read to your child. This new release is no different. Watch the garden grow as you turn each page and rub, tap, clap and wave to see tiny seeds bloom into beautiful flowers. See how the sun, rain, and even some insects all play a part in growing a garden. Start your own small garden using the simple instructions in the back of the book.
By Eric Carle
Simon & Schuster, 1987
Age 3 and up
This classic story by Eric Carle is a great book about the miracle of nature. Follow along as the tiny seed blows away on a journey across the globe over tall and icy mountains, over the ocean, through the windy desert until finally the wind stops and it lands gently on the ground. Watch the seasons change and animals come and go as the life cycle of the seed unfolds until, one day, it all begins again.
By Kristin Baird Rattini
National Geographic Society, 2014
Age 4 and up
Nonfiction books encourage critical thinking and analytical skills and plenty of interaction and conversation. Introduce the table of contents in this easy reader and discover and note the Q&A on each page that invites the reader to discuss what they’re reading. Children follow the journey from seed pollination to the stages of plant growth. They also learn about the parts of the plant/flower and what they need to flourish and grow. There is a short vocabulary list to discuss before reading to better understand the context of the new words on each page.
Bee: A Peek-Through Picture Book
By Britta Teckentrup
Little Tiger Press, 2016
Age 3 and up
Teckentrup’s latest book tells the miraculous journey of one small bee. What better way to introduce your child to the important job bees do for nature? “Bee travels on from bloom to bloom, drawn in by their sweet perfume.” This rhyming peek-through book with bright and vivid illustrations will captivate your child as you turn each page. Follow along in simple rhyme as each page unfolds; discover more blooms and animals to spot, all while bee travels along, pollinating and drinking nectar from the flowers.
Bee Dance
By Rick Chrustowski
Henry Holt and Company, 2015
Age 4 and up
You’d never guess this was a nonfiction book by looking at the cover or the colorful and vivid illustrations, but the information this book relays is at the level your young child can understand. With very few words on each page and big illustrations, it’s easy to catch on to the message — bees love the sweet nectar from flowers and they play an important role in the ecosystem. Follow along as the bee travels between flower and hive and back again, and learn the special “waggle” dance bees use to communicate.
By Cindy Jenson-Elliott
Beach Lane Books, 2016
Age 3 and up
What child hasn’t enjoyed playing in the dirt, watching pill bugs curl, and discovering that water plus dirt equals mud? Explore the outdoors and discover what you will find when digging in this precious picture book — a worm, a pill bug, a seed, and a spider. If your child loves getting his or her hands dirty and is fascinated with nature, “Dig In!”
By Eric Carle
Philomel Books, 1987
Age 3 and up
Every child needs to experience this classic Eric Carle book. It’s the personification of springtime and nature in action. The journey begins with one tiny egg on a leaf. Once hatched, one small and very hungry caterpillar treks across the pages into all kinds of goodies, from fruit to chocolate cake and salami, until he’s one big, fat caterpillar. He builds his small house (cocoon) around himself, and in a few weeks, out comes the beautiful butterfly.
By Lois Ehlert
Harcourt, Inc., 2001
Age 3 and up
This beautiful nonfiction oversized picture book celebrates the metamorphosis of the butterfly. Told in rhyming text, and with bright illustrations, it will surely keep your child mesmerized. Spot the dots of tiny eggs on each leaf and see them hatch into caterpillars, and watch as “They creep and chew. Each one knows what it must do.” The last few pages have a large, colorful butterfly identification chart, information, and even a flower identification chart.
By Lois Ehlert
Harcourt Inc., 1988
Age 3 and up
Sharing books about planting and growing flowers doesn’t have to be complicated, especially when this book makes it easy and entertaining with bold, colorful illustrations and simple text. Written from the child’s perspective, the book lets you follow along as the child describes each step that he or she does in the planting process, from ordering seeds to going to the garden center. You’ll see the magic happening as the garden grows. Halfway through the book, each flower — in primary and secondary colors — is displayed with the name in black print beside it. Watch a rainbow grow!
Dawn Guest is a library assistant for the Fort Worth Library.
Comments