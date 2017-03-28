Help young children learn to sing with these librarian-recommended books

Long before a child can understand language, his or her earliest play includes hands, feet, and the sound of our voices. Most of us are familiar with nursery rhymes and songs we sang as children, but do we understand why singing is so important in early childhood?
Singing not only makes for fun times with family and friends, but it also helps children develop important pre-reading skills, learn new words and understand phonics. Children do not have to know how to read to learn a song, and singing nursery rhymes and songs together is a great way to build these important phonics skills children need to be successful readers.
Below are some great reads that combine silly stories with singing and rhyming that your child will appreciate — and you’ll enjoy singing along with them.
“The Wheels on the Tuk Tuk”
By Kabir & Surishtha Sehgal
Beach Lane Books, 2016
Age 4 and up
The classic “Wheels on the Bus” gets an Indian twist in this newest book by Kabir & Surishtha Sehgal. Travel to India and ride the tuk tuk through town and learn new vocabulary about rupees, walas (drivers) and yogi chants; all while the driver takes you on a journey encountering cows, elephants and Diwali fireworks!
“The Wheels on the Bus”
By Jane Cabrera
G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2014
Age 2 and up
This version of “The Wheels on the Bus” doesn’t have your typical riders and isn’t traveling all around the town, but instead is traveling through the jungle, picking up all the wild animals you would imagine finding there! Join in the roaring, flapping, and chomping all the way to the river where the wild animals “Splish! Splash! Splosh!”
“Ten Little Beasties”
By Rebecca & Ed Emberley
Roaring Book Press, 2011
Age 2 and up
Not only will children have fun counting up and back down again, but they will enjoy singing this classic tune while counting their little “beasties” (fingers). These little beasties love dancing, and the vivid illustrations and bright colors make it fun to read and sing along. There even is a downloadable song sung by Rebecca Emberley herself.
“One Two That’s My Shoe!”
By Alison Murray
Disney-Hyperion Books, 2011
Age 2 and up
Counting and rhyming couldn’t be more fun in Murray’s book. Sing along as the playful dog runs off with the little girl’s shoe and, with the turn of each page, finds more objects to count — all the way to 10! This rhyming book is sung to the classic tune of “One, Two, Buckle My Shoe.”
“Pete the Cat: Five Little Ducks”
By James Dean
HarperCollins Publishers, 2017
Age 4 and up
“Five little ducks went out to play, with one cool cat leading the way.” Pete the Cat is back, and this time he’s leading the pack in this classic nursery rhyme. Sing along as this cool cat takes his ducks for a swim, jumping and hopping along with a frog, swinging on the swings, and finally inside to play, until one by one they disappear. A sad Pete went out to play and guess whose back — quack quack quack — all five ducks come running back.
“Pete the Cat Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”
By James Dean
HarperCollins Children’s Books, 2014
Age 2 and up
This classic nursery rhyme gets a twist with a special character — Pete the Cat. With rhyming words and a few extra verses, Pete shares his insight and rhyme on the importance of the “little star” shining all night.
“Groovy Joe: Ice Cream & Dinosaurs”
By Eric Litwin
Orchard Books, 2016
Age 3 and up
The original author of “Pete the Cat” has a new character in his latest book. Groovy Joe is making his debut in this hilarious new book and he is an ice cream-loving dog that loves to share his treats with none other than dinosaurs. Follow along and sing Groovy Joe’s favorite tune, which reminds us that sharing is fun and there’s no need to be afraid of roaring dinosaurs that want your ice cream. Just give them a spoon and sing on!
“Señor Pancho Had a Rancho”
by René Colato Laínez
Holiday House, 2013
Age 2 and up
In this book, your child gets two versions of the story. Old MacDonald’s farm is a familiar favorite but this time, Señor Pancho joins in on the fun. You and your child will be laughing out loud with each cock-a-doodle-doo and cha-cha-cha on this bilingual farm. This book also incorporates basic vocabulary such as dog/perro, horse/caballo, and many more animals to help your child learn new vocabulary words and to entertain!
“Hickory Dickory Dock”
By Keith Baker
Harcourt Books, 2007
Age 4 and up
Award-winning author Keith Baker’s spin on this classic nursery rhyme takes readers on a fun journey of singing and telling time. Follow along as different animals pass by the huge grandfather clock on the hour while a mouse interacts with each — including a snake, a hare, a big bear and many others that travel by the clock. Watch the day turn to night, until the moon tells little mouse, “goodnight.”
“Let’s Clap, Jump, Sing & Shout; Dance, Spin & Turn It Out! Games, Songs, and Stories from an African American Childhood”
Collected by Patricia C. McKissack
Schwartz & Wade, 2017
Age 7 and up
This vibrant collection of children’s hand-clapping rhymes, games, songs, and stories from the African American diaspora are perfect for introducing your children to classics they’ll enjoy for many years. You’ll be clapping to fun rhymes like “Eeenie Meenie, Sassafreeny” and laughing at the tongue twisting silliness.
“Maybe Mother Goose”
By Esmé Raji Codell
Aladdin Publishers, 2016
Age 4 and up
No children’s book list of rhyming and singing would be complete without Mother Goose. Six of the most popular rhymes are included in this collection, and Codell’s version adds a twist — mixing classic rhymes with silly possibilities. You’ll enjoy reading the rhyme, turning the page and asking if space aliens could visit ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ or if the ‘Itsy-Bitsy Spider’ could have an umbrella!
Dawn Guest is a library assistant at the Fort Worth Library.
