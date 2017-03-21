Head off to summer camp with these kid-approved essentials

Summer is right around the corner, which means children all over North Texas will soon be preparing to head off to summer camp. To help parents get a head start on their packing list, we’ve rounded-up a few of our favorite camp essentials to make sure your child has the best summer ever.
Get packing
Fitting a summer’s worth of clothing and necessities into a suitcase can prove to be problematic for even the most experienced packer. To save yourself the stress of having to decide what should make the final cut, invest in a heavy-duty trunk like the ones sold at The Container Store. Not only does a trunk offer more space to pack everything your child will need, but you don’t have to worry about its contents becoming damaged in transit.
Shop: Blue footlocker with tray, $129, The Container Store.
Flipping out
Knowing that your child is sharing a bathroom with a few hundred campers can leave a parent feeling worried about the potential germs that lurk on the shower floor. To ease your mind, consider packing your camper a pair of Showaflops. Available in a variety of fun styles for boys and girls, Showaflops are antimicrobial, slip-resistant and feature unique drainage holes to keep your child safe from bacteria and fungus.
Shop: Showaflops Girls Orange Elongated Heart, $22; Showaflops Boys Camo, $22, http://showaflops.com.
Protect and defend
For children who hate wearing sunscreen, Supergoop’s new Super Power Sunscreen Mouse SPF 50 offers a fun alternative to traditional liquid formulas. Made with natural oils, Shea butter and Blue Sea Kale for antioxidant protection, the lightweight formulation is water-resistant and has a Cool Whip-like consistency that absorbs quickly into the skin.
Shop: Supergoop Super Power Sunscreen Mouse SPF 50, $19-$34, Sephora (available in April).
Hydration nation
Long days spent outside having fun mean you’ll want to make sure your little campers are keeping hydrated while they are away. Made from high-grade, chemical-free stainless steel, S’well water bottles are triple-walled for maximum insulation to keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours without any messy condensation on the exterior.
Shop: S’well water bottle in Marrakesh, $25-$45, Nordstrom.
Throwing shade
To help keep your children’s eyes shaded from harmful UV rays as they engage in outdoor activities, don’t forget to pack a good pair of sunglasses. Ray-Ban’s New Wayfarer Junior sunglasses come with the same 100 percent UV protection as the adult version, but in a pint-size fit for smaller faces.
Shop: Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Junior, $70, Sunglass Hut.
Memories that last
Long before tablets and cellphones, campers documented their time away from home by writing in journals. Encourage your child to ditch the iPad and put pen to paper this summer by purchasing one of Moleskine’s special edition notebooks, which includes film favorites like “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “Toy Story” and “The Avengers.”
Shop: Moleskine The Avengers Limited Edition Notebook in Iron Man, $24.95, Target.
Beach bums
No matter what kind of summer camp your children attend, there’s a good chance they are going to come in contact with water at some point. PBteen’s stylish selection of beach towels are perfect for drying off after a shower or taking a dip in the lake.
Shop: The Emily & Meritt Palm Leaf Beach Towel, $29; Photoreal Sea Turtle Beach Towel, $29, PBteen.
Where to shop
The Container Store: Several area locations; www.containerstore.com
Nordstrom: 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst, 817-590-2599; http://shop.nordstrom.com
PBteen: 866-472-4001; www.pbteen.com
Sephora: Several area locations; www.sephora.com
Showaflops: 516-472-0582; http://showaflops.com
Sunglass Hut: Several area locations; www.sunglasshut.com
Target: Several area locations; www.target.com
