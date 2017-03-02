Nature-friendly places to go in DFW beginning March 4

▪ Attend the spring edition of Yard Smart and learn how to conserve water in your landscape. It’s 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the lecture hall of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Center, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. Other topics include butterfly gardening, container gardens, perennials, trees and more. Drop-ins welcome. 817-392-5510; fwbg.org
▪ The First Saturday event will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Botanical Research Institute of Texas. Highlights include the art exhibit “Hightailing It: Artists View the Natural World,” Bella’s Story Time, tours and plant ID experts. BRIT is at 1700 University Drive, Fort Worth. 817-332-4441; www.brit.org
▪ Take a Live Fit guided hike, part of Southlake’s Live Fit Wellness Challenge, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bob Jones Nature Center, 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. 817-491-6333; bjnc.org
▪ Let the kids join a live animal exploration with a naturalist at 2 p.m. Saturday at the River Legacy Living Science Center in Arlington. RSVP to 817-860-6752. River Legacy Science Center is at 703 N.W. Green Oaks Blvd. www.riverlegacy.org
▪ Learn how to grow organic herbs such as basil, mint and rosemary in the garden at a free class at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at area Calloway’s locations. www.calloways.com
▪ Weekend activities at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge include a “Snake ID” class at 2 p.m. Saturday. It’s $5 plus admission ($2-$5). An aquatic bird tour begins at 1 p.m. Sunday. Registration is required; it’s $20 plus admission ($2-$5), $15 members. Canoes/kayaks, life jackets and paddles will be provided.
The refuge is at 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. 817-392-7410; www.fwnaturecenter.org.
▪ What do orchids need to thrive and flower annually? Just a few easy-to-follow steps. Get them from John Stubbings of Clown Alley Orchids in Houston at a meeting of the Fort Worth Orchid Society at 7 p.m. Monday at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Center, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd. 817-392-5510; fwbg.org.
▪ Maggie Ross McNeely, rose expert, garden author and former Star-Telegram columnist, will speak at the Fort Worth Rose Society meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Camellia Room of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Center, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. For more information, call society President Larry Norris at 817-600-8611.
▪ Wildlife enthusiast and horny toad expert Alexis Ackel will talk about the Texas horned lizard at a meeting of the Fort Worth Audubon Society at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 100 on the lower level of Research and Education Building of the UNT Health Science Center, 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd. ( at Montgomery Street). A mini bird ID class begins at 6:50 p.m. www.fwas.org
▪ Get your gardening questions answered with a call to the Tarrant County Master Gardener Association help desk, 817-884-1944. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
▪ Johnson County master gardeners also answer gardening questions and give advice 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. Call the Johnson County Extension Office at 817-556-6370 and ask to speak to a master gardener.
▪ For two talks, “The Bluebirds of Bob Jones” and “Backyard Bird Feeding,” by expert birders Jan LaPine and Donna Berry, beginning at 10 a.m. March 11 at the Bob Jones Nature Center. The talks are $5 per person, free for members. Call 817-491-6333 or email admin@bjnc.org to register. 355 Bob Jones Road, Southlake. bjnc.org
▪ For a canoe tour of the West Fork of the Trinity River, 9 a.m. March 11, at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. $20, $15 members. To register, call 817-392-7410. 9601 Fossil Ridge Road, Fort Worth. www.fwnaturecenter.org.
