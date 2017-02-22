Multicultural books are good reads year around

It’s never too early to share multicultural books with children.
Our city’s population is growing and becoming more multicultural and diverse. By incorporating multicultural literature into your child’s reading experiences, you will not only share that diversity but also bring learning and understanding about our differences and similarities.
Diverse and multicultural books don’t need to stay on the shelf waiting for a particular holiday or commemoration, but instead, should be part of regular story times. Books that have characters that resemble us and are culturally authentic are a good start to sharing multiculturalism.
Fort Worth Central Library has a multicultural story time at 11 a.m. Saturdays, and here is just a sampling of some of the literature that will be shared. Each one of these books celebrates who you are — diverse, multicultural, smart, funny and, most importantly, you!
Abuelita Full of Life
By Amy Costales
Luna Rising, 2007
Ages 4 and older
Almost all Hispanic children can relate or know of someone who has experienced multigenerational living and Jose is no exception. When his Abuela from Mexico comes to live with him and his family, he has to share his bedroom. The stories and music Abuela shares, the Spanish she is teaching him, the delicious smells in the kitchen, and the Mexican hot cocoa; all make Jose recognize that having Abuela live with them is actually a wonderful experience. Jose learns there is so much to learn from Abuela and his love for her grows throughout the story. Grandmothers are full of life.
Little Roja Riding Hood
By Susan Middleton Elya
G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2014
Ages 4 and older
Fractured fairy tales are entertaining and this version of the traditional “Little Red Riding Hood” is one of the best yet. Join “Roja” while she travels through the forest on her ATV taking some “sopa” to her grandmother. It is told in rhyme and sprinkled with Spanish vocabulary throughout. You will be laughing out loud at the antics of Roja and grandmother as they fight off the big bad wolf in this version of the traditional fairytale.
La Madre Goose — Nursery Rhymes for Los Niño’s
By Susan Middleton Elya
G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2016
Ages 2 and older
Listening and reciting nursery rhymes builds vocabulary, and one important early literacy skill necessary to building strong readers is vocabulary. If your child loves “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” they will surely love “The Itsy Arañita!” Mother Goose rhymes with a Latino flair is a good description of Elya’s latest book. Each rhyme has some basic Spanish vocabulary to introduce your little one to the magic of Mother Goose while adding some beginner Spanish words.
Tomás and the Library Lady
By Pat Mora
Alfred A. Knopf, 1997
Ages 5 and older
This year is the 20th anniversary of this book being published. This children’s book is based on the true story of Mexican-American author and educator Tomás Rivera, who is the son of migrant farm workers who travel between Texas and Iowa. While in Iowa, he visits a library and a librarian befriends him and encourages his love of reading. Soon, Tomás is sharing his stories in the evenings with his family and even teaching the librarian some Spanish while he visits the library. This classic is a tribute to those librarians who make a difference in the lives of children.
Marisol McDonald Doesn’t Match
By Monica Brown
Children’s Book Press, 2011
Ages 4 and older
Marisol isn’t your typical little girl. Her personality is as big and diverse as her biracial heritage. She prefers peanut butter and jelly burritos and is a pirate who loves to play soccer. Why can’t pirates play soccer? She’s a girl who loves to wear green polka dots with purple stripes. After being challenged by her classmate, Marisol tries to conform to what she thinks she should be — a regular girl with matching clothes who eats a regular peanut butter and jelly sandwich. She discovers matching is boring, and her teacher helps her to see that being Marisol is being exactly who she should be. Join Marisol on her journey to self-acceptance as her teacher, friends and family encourage her to be Marisol, who doesn’t match.
Whose Toes Are Those?
By Jabari Asim
Little, Brown and Co., 2006
Ages 1 and older
This board book for toddlers is a perfect introduction to sharing multicultural books with your child. Asim tells this precious story about a child’s “brown and sweet” toes in rhyme. These little piggies don’t just go to market; they go to England and to Rome!
The Snowy Day
By Ezra Jack Keats
Viking Press, 1962
Ages 2 and older
This classic work of children’s literature broke barriers when it was first published in 1962. Peter wakes up to a wintry snow covered morning and can hardly wait to discover the magic outside. Join Peter as he discovers the magic of snow and he treks outside to discover all of the things he can do with it — making snow prints and snow balls, building a snowman, and making snow angels. He even pretends to be a mountain climber.
Amazing Grace
By Mary Hoffman
Dial Books for Young Readers, 1991
Ages 4 and older
Grace loves all kinds of stories. She loves dressing up and playing the part, too, until one day, a school play gives her the chance she has been waiting for. She gets discouraged when her classmates aren’t supportive because the part she wants is none other than Peter Pan. When a sad Grace shares this experience with her family, they encourage and empower her to follow her dream.
Ada Twist, Scientist
By Andrea Beaty
Abrams Books for Young Readers, 2016
Ages 4 and older
Ada Marie is not like your typical child. She doesn’t speak until she’s 3 years old and once she does, she never stops. Her questions all begin with “why?” and she embarks on a mission to find answers to all of the questions she has. Join Ada as she wreaks havoc in the classroom and at home until one day, her family joins in on her fact-finding mission and discovers Ada is a true scientist!
Be Who You Are
By Todd Parr
Little, Brown, and Company, 2016
Ages 2 and older
Best-selling author Todd Parr is no stranger to children’s books and his latest book is by far going to be a favorite. Opening with a note about the author not “fitting in” and his realization that it was more fun to be who you are, this book will surely remind you that being unique is what makes us all special. “Be Who You Are” celebrates your individuality — be it that you are old, young, a different color, or that you speak a different language. Parr encourages the reader to embrace their uniqueness and just “be who you are.”
Dawn Guest is a library assistant at the Fort Worth Library.
