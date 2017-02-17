Family

R.I.P., Monopoly thimble

By Tom Uhler

The people have spoken: The Monopoly thimble has been thumped from the popular board game into the ash heep of history along with the soon-to-be-forgotten iron.

Gasp!

Monopoly maker Hasbro announced an international vote on Jan. 10 asking fans to pick eight tokens for the next generation of the game, which has begun and ended family differences for decades. Voting ended Jan. 31, and the thimble, a token since the game’s creation in 1935 and the piece of choice for U.S. Monopoly champion Richard Marinaccio, got tossed.

Worldwide reaction was practically immediate:

Reminder: It’s not the first time this has happened. The iron was voted off just three years ago, replaced by the cat. The Scottie dog is one of three tokens added in the ‘50s, and one of the most popular among voters, according to Mike Newman of coolmaterial.com.

If you’re keeping score, the original six were the top hat, thimble, iron, shoe, battleship and cannon.

The current eight: Scottie dog, top hat, racecar, thimble, boot, wheelbarrow, battleship and cat.

At different times there have also been a sack of money, purse, rocking horse, lantern, and horse and rider.

On March 19, Hasbro will announce the voters’ choices for the next generation of Monopoly game tokens. Among the choices, including the current set, were a penguin, a rubber ducky and a bunny slipper.

Stay tuned.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

