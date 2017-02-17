R.I.P., Monopoly thimble

The people have spoken: The Monopoly thimble has been thumped from the popular board game into the ash heep of history along with the soon-to-be-forgotten iron.
Gasp!
A tribute to the thimble Monopoly piece — rest well, old friend pic.twitter.com/9xS6t2BEeT— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 17, 2017
Monopoly maker Hasbro announced an international vote on Jan. 10 asking fans to pick eight tokens for the next generation of the game, which has begun and ended family differences for decades. Voting ended Jan. 31, and the thimble, a token since the game’s creation in 1935 and the piece of choice for U.S. Monopoly champion Richard Marinaccio, got tossed.
Worldwide reaction was practically immediate:
I'm outraged that the thimble has been removed from Monopoly.— Jen P (@jenp33333) February 17, 2017
Is nothing sacred anymore???
#ADayWithoutAThimble #NotMyMonopoly— Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) February 17, 2017
Quilters across America to march on Washington DC as Monopoly drops Thimble token.
I don't care about your problems, Monopoly is getting rid of the thimble.— off the record (@karenphotog) February 17, 2017
RIP THIMBLE. Monopoly will never be the same. #RIPThimble #monopolywillneverbethesame pic.twitter.com/ibPHA0Dn2f— WILDFANG (@wearewildfang) February 17, 2017
Monopoly has dropped the thimble, that sturdiest of pieces, and one that proudly towered over the tophat for 82 years. #NothingIsSacred— Greg Cote (@gregcote) February 17, 2017
Monopoly has retired the thimble. Or as many kids called it, "Why does the shot glass have little bump thingies on it?" #Monopoly— Uncle Silver Gaming (@SilverGreg78) February 16, 2017
Monopoly downsizes the Thimble. When asked by the family how he sleeps at night, the Monopoly Man said 'usually with a $1000 a night hooker' pic.twitter.com/6IQfeiIdV0— ThePublicGadfly (@ThePublicGadfly) February 16, 2017
Monopoly gets rid of the thimble, one last piece of our dignity https://t.co/6PC9CIBVG3 pic.twitter.com/spRpsQ04lc— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) February 16, 2017
Reminder: It’s not the first time this has happened. The iron was voted off just three years ago, replaced by the cat. The Scottie dog is one of three tokens added in the ‘50s, and one of the most popular among voters, according to Mike Newman of coolmaterial.com.
If you’re keeping score, the original six were the top hat, thimble, iron, shoe, battleship and cannon.
The current eight: Scottie dog, top hat, racecar, thimble, boot, wheelbarrow, battleship and cat.
At different times there have also been a sack of money, purse, rocking horse, lantern, and horse and rider.
On March 19, Hasbro will announce the voters’ choices for the next generation of Monopoly game tokens. Among the choices, including the current set, were a penguin, a rubber ducky and a bunny slipper.
Stay tuned.
