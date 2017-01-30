DFW-area Valentine’s Day events planner

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, so it’s time to finalize your plans.
We’ve compiled a list of Valentine’s Day-themed events in the area, whether you are planning to spend a special evening with your sweetheart or are looking for something fun to do with friends and family.
Dining
10-14 At the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Fearing’s Restaurant cooks up a special prix fixe three-course Valentine’s dinner. Reservations are recommended. $75 per person. 214-922-4848, http://fearingsrestaurant.com.
10-14 Del Frisco’s Grille will be offering a special Valentine’s menu at all of its DFW locations. Choose between dry-aged bone-in rib-eye with fried oysters for $65 or jumbo-lump-crab-stuffed Maine lobster tail with garlic grits for $49. https://delfriscosgrille.com.
10-14 Silver Fox Steakhouse is serving a romantic three-course Valentine’s menu at its Fort Worth and Grapevine locations. Options include lobster bisque, III Forks salad, filet mignon, cold water lobster tails and chocolate lovers’ dessert. $160 per couple. 817-332-9060 (Fort Worth); 817-329-6995 (Grapevine), www.silverfoxcafe.com.
11, 14 LightCatcher Winery in Fort Worth offers a four-course Valentine’s dinner that includes mushroom ravioli, Creole shrimp bisque, seared jumbo scallops, filet mignon and flaming chocolate volcano. Live entertainment will be provided by Aurora Bleu. $75 per person. 817-237-2626, http://lightcatcher.com.
11 Messina Hof Winery and Resort in Grapevine hosts a Valentine’s Day dinner and dance. Guests will be treated to a five-course dinner with wine pairings, followed by a night of dancing. Reservations recommended. $99 per person. 817-442-8463, www.messinahof.com.
14 Treat your sweetheart to a four-course Valentine’s dinner at Bird Café in Fort Worth. An optional wine flight will be available for $30. $90 per person. 817-332-2473, www.birdinthe.net.
14 Make reservations at LARK on the Park in Dallas for the four-course Rapturous Repast Valentine’s dinner. $85 per person. 214-855-5275, www.larkonthepark.com.
14 Dallas Fish Market serves up a special three-course Valentine’s Day menu with choices that include oysters, creamy cauliflower soup, roasted duck breast, blackened flat iron steak and corn pudding. $65 per person. 214-744-3474, http://dallasfishmarket.com.
14 The Classic at Roanoke prepares a three-course prix fixe Valentine’s menu that features items such as smoked red pepper soup, yellowfin tuna loin au poivre, pan-roasted breast of duck and hibiscus white chocolate pot de crème . $75 per person. 817-430-8185, http://theclassiccafe.com.
14 Stop by Crú Food and Wine Bar in Dallas for a Parisian-inspired four-course Valentine’s dinner. Main course choices include filet of sole, beef tenderloin, lamb loin and black truffle sea bass. $55 per person. 214-526-9463, www.cruawinebar.com.
14 Café Modern celebrates Valentine’s Day with a romantic three-course menu. $65 per person. 817-840-2157, www.themodern.org.
Entertainment
11 Timeless Concerts performs its annual Valentine’s Day concert at Botanical Research Institute of Texas in Fort Worth. The event includes a post-concert party with hors d’oeuvres, live music and dancing. $15-$55. 817-480-2039, http://timelessconcerts.com.
11 Tribute artist Dave Halston performs a concert titled “The Love Songs — A Valentine Tribute to Sinatra” at Palace Theatre. $27-$34. 817-410-3100, www.palace-theatre.com.
11, 14 Keith & Margo’s “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” murder mystery takes place at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Feb. 11 and the Old Mill Inn Restaurant in Dallas on Feb. 14. The event includes dinner, dancing and live entertainment. $63-$119.97 per person. 972-263-5178, murdermysterytexas.com.
12 The Fort Worth Chorale of Schola Cantorum of Texas celebrates Valentine’s Day with the concert “Love Makes the World Go ’Round” at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion. $5-$20. 817-485-2500, http://fortworthchorale.org.
14 Make a date for Stage West Theatre’s Acting With the Stars at the Fort Worth Club. The annual event kicks off with a cocktail hour and silent auction, follow by a three-course dinner and live entertainment. Guests will receive a long-stemmed rose, chocolates and a keepsake photo. $150 per person. 817-784-9378, www.stagewest.org.
Family events
3-4 Keller Parks and Recreation presents its annual Daddy Daughter Sweetheart Ball at the Keller ISD Rock Gym. This year’s event is themed “Beauty and the Beast” and includes music and refreshments. Registration is limited and advance tickets are required. $15 per person; $35 per couple. 817-743-4050, www.cityofkeller.com.
4 Nash Farm in Grapevine gets in the Valentine’s Day spirit with a Victorian candy making event. During the hands-on workshop, guests will learn how to make old-fashioned candies for their sweetheart. $35 per person. 817-410-3185, www.grapevinetexasusa.com/nash-farm.
4 Bedford Boys Ranch hosts a Father-Daughter and Mother-Son Valentine’s Day Dance at its Activity Center. Tickets must be purchased at the park’s activity center by Feb. 3. $12 per person; $20 per couple. 817-952-2323; www.bedfordtx.gov/events.
8 Join Rainforest Cafe in Grapevine for a special Valentine’s Day-themed event from 5 p.m. until close. The restaurant will be offering discounted kids meals, goodie bags, Valentine’s cupcakes, retail discounts, crafts and games. 972-539-5001, www.rainforestcafe.com.
11 Dance the night away at the Daddy-Daughter Valentine’s Dance at the Saginaw Recreation Center. Guests will receive a flower, commemorative photo and refreshments. $12-$20 per person in advance; $15-$25 per person at the door. 817-230-0350, www.ci.saginaw.tx.us.
11 NorthPark Center hosts a special Valentine’s Day-themed ArtROCKS! inspired by the work of Keith Haring. The family-friendly event, which take place in the mall’s NorthCourt, will include crafts and live entertainment. Free. 214-363-7441, www.northparkcenter.com.
11 Stop by Nash Farm in Grapevine for Victorian valentine-card making. The event will include light refreshments. $5 per person. 817-410-3185, www.grapevinetexasusa.com/nash-farm.
11-12 The Fort Worth and Southlake locations of Sur La Table will offer a cooking class called Family Fun: Valentine’s Day Treats. The menu includes strawberry jam sweetheart tarts, old-fashioned chocolate fudge and valentine chocolate kiss cookies. $49 per person. 817-735-0023 (Fort Worth); 817-442-5247 (Southlake), www.surlatable.com.
Unique events
10-11 Hangman’s House of Horrors offers a different kind of Valentine’s experience with its Fifty Shades of Fear Blindfold Challenge. Designed to test a couple’s level of trust, one person dons a blindfold while the other tries to guide them safely through the haunted house. Each couple will receive a blindfold to take home as a souvenir, as well as access to Zombie Outbreak and No Place Like Home. $25 per person. 817-336-4264, http://hangmans.com.
10, 11, 14 Vetro Glassblowing Studio and Gallery celebrates Valentine’s Day with its annual Hot Date Night event. The romantic experience includes hors d’oeuvres, flaming cocktails and a one-on-one glassblowing experience. $195 per couple. Reservations are required. 817-251-1668, www.vetroartglass.com.
11-12 DFW Pug Rescue will be offering its popular Valentine’s pug-a-grams. Each pug-a-gram includes a gift basket delivered to your sweetheart by a rescue pug. Deadline for orders is Feb. 8. $65-$100. 817-481-2004, www.dfwpugs.com.
11-12 Celebrate Valentine’s weekend at the eighth annual Sweetheart Wine Trail in Grapevine. Participating wineries include Cross Timbers Winery, Homestead Winery, Su Vino Winery, Grape Vine Springs Winery, Sloan and Williams Winery, Umbra Winery and Messina Hof Winery and Resort. $50-$55 per person. www.grapevinewinerytrail.com.
12, 14 A cooking class called Desserts For Your Valentine will take place at Sur La Table’s Fort Worth and Southlake locations. Must be 18 or older to attend. $69 per person. 817-735-0023 (Fort Worth); 817-442-5247 (Southlake), www.surlatable.com.
