Kathy Reichs debuts new character in ‘Two Nights’

Kathy Reichs’ fans had better brace themselves.
“Two Nights,” her latest thriller, does not feature the bestselling author’s popular series character, forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan.
“It was my publisher’s idea,” Reichs says. “When I finished the 18th Tempe Brennan book [2015’s ‘Speaking in Bones’], they suggested I write a stand-alone.
“Initially, I was resistant. I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that. People love Tempe.’ But the more I thought about it, the more I realized I was thinking about it. So I started to formulate a character.”
What Reichs came up with is Sunday “Sunnie” Night. This emotionally and physically scarred woman (a former military investigator and former cop) is hired to find a teenage girl grabbed by a cult.
By book’s end, Sunnie races to stop a bombing by domestic terrorists.
“Two Nights” (Bantam, $28) differs from the Brennan books, which inspired the TV series “Bones.” But it’s not so different that readers will protest, carrying torches and pitchforks.
To appease and amuse those longtime fans, Reichs tosses in one inside-joke reference to the “Bones” TV show. “We’re not in production anymore,” she says. “So I thought, ‘Why not?’”
Reichs’ book tour brings her to the Dallas Museum of Art on July 19.
Also new in bookstores
▪ “The Almost Sisters” by Joshilyn Jackson (William Morrow, $26.99). The plot of this entertaining “Indie Next Pick” includes a comics-convention hookup with Batman, a biracial child, a throwback Southern family, an endearingly demented grandma and a body in the attic.
▪ “Final Girls” by Riley Sager (Dutton, $26). This bloodbath thriller is the book version of the teen slasher flick. Meet Quincy Carpenter. Ten years ago, she was the sole survivor of a Jason Voorhees-style massacre at Pine Cottage. Now the killer, never caught, wants to tie up loose ends.
▪ “Goodbye, Vitamin” by Rachel Khong (Henry Holt, $26). This fiction debut introduces readers to 30-year-old Ruth after her broken engagement. She moves back home and is unendingly entertained and exasperated by her headstrong history professor father, who has Alzheimer’s.
Comments