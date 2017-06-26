What you’re going to be reading this summer

It seems like there’s never enough time to read everything. And this summer the challenge is even more daunting.
Here’s a rundown of two dozen big-name authors and must-read titles scheduled for publication between now and September.
Fiction
Literary Legends
“A Legacy of Spies,” by John le Carre (Viking, Sept. 5, $28). The Cold War heats up again. The master of the thinking-man’s spy novel delivers his first George Smiley adventure since 1990’s “The Secret Pilgrim.”
“The Golden House,” by Salman Rushdie (Random House, $28.95, Sept. 5). An aspiring filmmaker gains the trust of an aristocratic New York family and comes away with stories of corruption, affairs and murder.
“Sleeping Beauties,” by Stephen King and Owen King (Scribner, Sept. 26, $32.50). Father and son concoct a horror story about a world in which women go into cocoon-like slumber — and turn violent when roused.
Storytellers
“The Reason You’re Alive,” by Matthew Quick (Harper, July 4, $25.99). From the author of “The Silver Linings Playbook.” A terminally ill Vietnam veteran searches for a wartime rival so he can make amends.
“Mrs. Fletcher,” by Tom Perrotta (Scribner, Aug. 1, $26). The author of “Election” and “The Leftovers” delivers a comedic novel about a middle-age divorcee shaking up her humdrum life with kinky sex.
“Love and Other Consolation Prizes,” by Jamie Ford (Ballantine, Sept. 12, $28). The story of a half-Chinese orphan boy whose life is transformed when he becomes a raffle prize during the Seattle 1909 World’s Fair.
License to thrill
“House of Spies,” by Daniel Silva (Harper, July 11, $28.99). Honorable-but-dangerous spies Gabriel Allon and Christopher Keller are back in action after a devastating ISIS terror attack in the West End of London.
“Y Is for Yesterday,” by Sue Grafton (Marian Wood, Aug. 22, $29). Private detective Kinsey Millhone is handed a 10-year-old case involving four high school boys, the sexual assault of a classmate and murder.
“The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye,” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf, Sept. 12, $27.95). The fifth thriller featuring Lisbeth Salander (of “Dragon Tattoo” fame), continuing the series originated by Stieg Larsson.
Classics reimagined
“Hook’s Tale,” by John Leonard Pielmeier (Scribner, July 18, $25). The Emmy-winning screenwriter (“Agnes of God”) rethinks the childhood of Peter Pan’s notorious pirate adversary, Captain Hook.
“The Other Alcott,” by Elise Hooper (William Morrow, Sept. 5, $15.99). Debut novel focuses on Louisa May Alcott’s youngest sister, an underappreciated artist who inspired Amy’s character in “Little Women.”
“Caroline: Little House, Revisited,” by Sarah Miller (William Morrow, Sept. 19, $25.99). Caroline “Ma” Ingalls is the focus of this new novel of 1870s frontier life, authorized by the Laura Ingalls Wilder estate.
Nonfiction
Presidential Politics
“Unbelievable,” by Katy Tur (Dey Street, Sept. 12, $26.99). The NBC correspondent takes a look back at the 2016 presidential race, which she dubs “My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History.”
“The Impossible Presidency,” by Jeremi Suri (Basic, Sept. 12, $30). Presidential historian charts the history of the office, from the limited role envisioned by the Founding Fathers to today’s power-wielding approach.
Untitled memoir by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, Sept. 26, $30). The Democratic candidate for president in 2016 reflects on the roller-coaster campaign, the mistakes she made and the shock of losing.
World leaders
“The Netanyahu Years,” by Ben Caspit (Thomas Dunne, July 11, $29.99). An Israeli journalist puts the life of Benjamin Netanyahu, now in his fourth term as prime minister of Israel, under the microscope.
“Gorbachev: His Life and Times,” by William Tubman (Norton, Sept. 5, $39.95). The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Khrushchev” interviewed Mikhail Gorbachev and Kremlin aides for this biography.
“Orders to Kill,” by Amy Knight (Thomas Dunne, Sept. 19, $27.99). A KGB scholar examines the circumstantial evidence that links Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin to a series of political murders.
Making history
“The Women Who Flew for Hitler,” by Clare Mulley (St. Martin’s, July 18, $27.99). Meet Hanna Reitsch and Melitta von Stauffenberg, fiercely competitive pilots who thrived in the male-dominated Third Reich.
“Killing England,” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, Sept. 19, $30). The latest in the bestselling “Killing” series from the former Fox News personality is the story of the American Revolution.
“The Woman Who Smashed Codes,” by Jason Fagone (Dey Street, Sept. 26, $27.99). The untold story of Elizebeth Smith, who with her husband, William Friedman, was a pioneer in the field of modern cryptology.
Everyone’s a star
“Hail to the Chin,” by Bruce Campbell (Thomas Dunne, Aug. 15, $27.99). The beloved “B” movie star wrote his memoirs, “If Chins Could Kill,” in 2002. Here, he dishes on 15 more years of misadventures.
“It Takes Two,” by Jonathan and Drew Scott (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Sept. 5, $27.99). The stars of HGTV’s “Property Brothers” tell the story of how they made it big in the real-estate/renovation business.
“The Kardashians: An American Drama,” by Jerry Oppenheimer (St. Martin’s, Sept. 19, $27.99). The author has written about the Clintons and Kennedys. Now he “dissects” America’s most famous reality TV family.
Comments