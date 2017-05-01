Add ‘The Book of Summer’ to your vacation reading list

Seven miles from Nantucket town, on a bluff that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, the Cliff House teeters on eroded soil and threatens to dump nearly 100 years of Young family history onto the craggy beaches below.
Bess Codman, great-granddaughter of the home’s original owner, has been summoned from California to persuade her mother, Cissy, to leave and save her from tumbling into the ocean with the old house. But Cissy has other plans, from reinforcing the bluff to picking up the house and moving it away from the unstable ground, anything to hold on to the family treasure.
As the frustration between determined daughter and stubborn mother unfolds, Bess’ own life unravels. When she finds the house guestbook, she begins to understand the true meaning of the Cliff House through the writings of multigenerational women who have penned their stories of hope, dreams, despair and sadness.
“The Book of Summer,” Michelle Gable’s third novel, is a story about family summers in Nantucket as told by Bess and Ruby Packard, Cissy’s mother, in a dual storyline format from pre-war 1940s to modern day. Gable has a gift for writing conversational style, and the interactions between characters are filled with humor and sass.
It’s Gable’s ability to weave a family’s tale through the musings of summer visitors, war, relationship drama and a smattering of sexual tension that makes it a must for any summer reading list. The back-and-forth between major characters is not only entertaining but also a clever way to make each one memorable.
When we meet Ruby, she is an idealistic, young bride-to-be to Sam, and sister to stodgy P.J. and his wife, Mary, and favorite brother, Topper. Summers at the Cliff House are magical family times with carefree parties and shenanigans. The house is a source of strength for the women, who are tasked with opening it every summer, and who continue to grow during the absence of the men when the country enters World War II.
It’s this absence that forever changes the family. The grief of war is inevitable, and the carefree days of the Cliff House give way to loss in varying degrees ... life, relationships, security and innocence.
The women in “The Book of Summer” hold what’s left of the family together through the confusing and surprising twists of this page-turner. These revelations are what ultimately lead Bess to understand the power of the Cliff House and why her mother desperately wants to save it.
“The Book of Summer,” as the author writes, is based on the actual erosion of the Sankaty Bluff on Nantucket Island and the old homes falling into the sea. Cliff House is based on one of these homes, the Bluff House.
There is not one unlikeable character in “The Book of Summer.” Be patient with those of which you have a bad first impression. Most will redeem themselves and may shock you by the book’s end. The best relationship banter is between Bess and Cissy, and some of their quips are delightfully funny. The appearance of a high school sweetheart and his father leads to some hilarious, sweet and embarrassing moments that add an unexpected yet hopeful element to the storyline.
The Book of Summer
☆☆☆☆ (out of five)
- By Michelle Gable
- Thomas Dunne Books, $25.99
Comments