Adopt me! Meet Destiny

Destiny
ID No. A38377341, 8-year-old, 84-pound spayed Labrador mix
If you are looking for a mellow companion for leisurely strolls and quality couch time, Destiny is the girl for you.
She's an ideal companion for someone who loves big dogs but doesn't have the time to keep up with a pup.
Meet Destiny at the Humane Society of North Texas Saxe-Forte' Adoption Center, open from noon to 6 p.m. daily at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.
THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS IS AT 1840 E. LANCASTER AVE.; 363 KELLER PARKWAY AND 330 RUFE SNOW DRIVE, KELLER; AND 9009 BENBROOK BLVD./U.S. 377 S., BENBROOK. FOR HOURS AND INFORMATION, CALL817-332-4768 OR VISIT WWW.HSNT.ORG.
Comments