Adopt me! Meet Rebel

Rebel
Rebel was one of an unexpected litter of pups, born to a family pet. She was brought to the Humane Society of North Texas when her owners realized that they had more animals than they could care for.
All dogs adopted from HSNT are spayed or neutered before going to their forever homes, so Rebel's new family will not have that same kind of surprise.
You can meet Rebel between noon and 5 p.m. daily at HSNT's Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, 1840 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd. (U.S. 377 S.), Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
