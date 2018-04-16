Adopt me! Meet Sage

Sage
ID. No. A38089944, 7-year-old, 58-pound spayed Golden Retriever mix
Meet Sage, a 7-year-old female Golden Retriever Mix. She is a friendly girl at the perfect age for a mellow companion.
You can visit Sage at the Humane Society of North Texas Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open from noon to 5 p.m. daily at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
