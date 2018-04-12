Tax Day freebies and discounts 2018: Because you deserve a break right about now

Kona Ice
- Wise County Courthouse (101 N. Trinity Street #101, Decatur, TX): 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Sam’s Wholesale Club (440 Bryant Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX): 1-3 p.m.
- Central Park (263 W. Main Street, Azle, TX): 2-4 p.m.
- City Recreation Center (8213 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, TX): 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- Saginaw Area Chamber of Commerce (301 S. Saginaw Blvd., Saginaw, TX): 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Chuck E. Cheese's
What's better than a pizza? Two pizzas, especially when the second one is free. For every large pizza purchased between April 17 and 19, guests will get one large cheese pizza free. Chuck E. Cheese's has locations in Fort Worth (4200 South Freeway #50, 682-747-5524; 4860 S.W. Loop 820, 817-732-8315), North Richland Hills (7935 Grapevine Hwy., 817-498-4888), and Irving (3903 W. Airport Frwy., 972-256-1600. For more information and locations: https://www.chuckecheese.com/
Applebee's
Great American Cookies
Now here's a sweet deal! This Atlanta-based company is offering a free Cookies & Cream cookie on April 17. Great American Cookies has locations in Fort Worth (Tanger Outlets, 15837 N. Freeway), Ridgmar Mall (2070 Green Oaks Road), and Hulen Mall (4800 S Hulen St.); Hurst (North East Mall, 1101 Melbourne St); and Arlington (The Parks at Arlington, 3811 S. Cooper St.).
For more information and locations: https://www.greatamericancookies.com/
Firehouse Subs
Come hungry for this deal, or bring a friend. From April 17-19 you can get a free medium sub when you buy a full-priced medium or large sub, chips & drink. Get the coupon here. For more information and locations: bit.ly/FHSTaxDayOffer2017 or https://www.firehousesubs.com/.
Sonic Drive-in
Take advantage of Sonic's regular Tuesday deal and get a cheeseburger for half-price. For more information and locations: https://www.sonicdrivein.com/
Planet Fitness
If you have a tense neck and shoulders from hunching over that shoebox full of financial statements, here's a great way to unwind. Planet Fitness is offering a free HydroMassage April 14-21 at any of its more than 1,500 locations. It's free. All you need is a coupon. Find it (starting April 14) at PlanetFitness.com/Hydro. For more information and locations: https://www.planetfitness.com/
Texas Rangers
If the wallet is feeling a bit thin but you want to treat the family to an outing, the Texas Rangers have a deal for you. Get $4.17 Upper Reserved tickets for the April 23-25series against the Oakland Athletics, and $10.40 Upper Reserved tickets for the May 7-8games against the Detroit Tigers. Go to https://www.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/specials/discounts/tax-day-savings to buy tickets. Be sure to enter the coupon code TAX. Offer ends 11:59 p.m. April 17.
Comments