Get a cool treat for free on April 17 from Kona Ice.
Get a cool treat for free on April 17 from Kona Ice. Kona Ice
Get a cool treat for free on April 17 from Kona Ice. Kona Ice

Living

Tax Day freebies and discounts 2018: Because you deserve a break right about now

By Kathy Harris

akharris@star-telegram.com

April 12, 2018 01:08 PM

Tax Day, April 17, is almost upon us, and so is the stress that comes with it. After you have finished wading through receipts, calculating tax and mailing a check, there should be a reward, right? It's not like Uncle Sam is going to send you a thank-you note.
Luckily, some businesses have come up with ways to ease your financial burden a bit, by offering freebies or discounts. Here are some deals sure to make you smile, even if the bank account is hurting.

Kona Ice

Kona Ice of Northwest DFW has the perfect way to chill out after the stressful tax-prep process: free shaved ice.
Get one April 17 at any of the five stops its trucks will be making in Tarrant and Wise counties.

Chuck E. Cheese's

What's better than a pizza? Two pizzas, especially when the second one is free. For every large pizza purchased between April 17 and 19, guests will get one large cheese pizza free. Chuck E. Cheese's has locations in Fort Worth (4200 South Freeway #50, 682-747-5524; 4860 S.W. Loop 820, 817-732-8315), North Richland Hills (7935 Grapevine Hwy., 817-498-4888), and Irving (3903 W. Airport Frwy., 972-256-1600. For more information and locations: https://www.chuckecheese.com/

Applebee's
Kansas City-based restaurant chain Applebee's is offering a drink deal through the month of April.
Applebee’s

Applebee's



If you have a dollar left after paying those taxes, then you are set, because Applebee's has brought back its Dollarita deal through the month of April. Yes...a margarita for one buck. Check the couch for spare change and you might be able to buy two.
Applebee's has locations in Fort Worth (6600 West Fwy., 817-732-8862), Arlington (4654 S. Cooper St., 817-557-0085), North Richland Hills (6645 N.E. Loop 820, 817-788-9797).
For more information and locations: https://www.applebees.com/en


great american cookie.jpg
Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies



Now here's a sweet deal! This Atlanta-based company is offering a free Cookies & Cream cookie on April 17. Great American Cookies has locations in Fort Worth (Tanger Outlets, 15837 N. Freeway), Ridgmar Mall (2070 Green Oaks Road), and Hulen Mall (4800 S Hulen St.); Hurst (North East Mall, 1101 Melbourne St); and Arlington (The Parks at Arlington, 3811 S. Cooper St.).

For more information and locations: https://www.greatamericancookies.com/

Firehouse Subs

Come hungry for this deal, or bring a friend. From April 17-19 you can get a free medium sub when you buy a full-priced medium or large sub, chips & drink. Get the coupon here. For more information and locations: bit.ly/FHSTaxDayOffer2017 or https://www.firehousesubs.com/.

Sonic Drive-in

Take advantage of Sonic's regular Tuesday deal and get a cheeseburger for half-price. For more information and locations: https://www.sonicdrivein.com/

Planet Fitness

If you have a tense neck and shoulders from hunching over that shoebox full of financial statements, here's a great way to unwind. Planet Fitness is offering a free HydroMassage April 14-21 at any of its more than 1,500 locations. It's free. All you need is a coupon. Find it (starting April 14) at PlanetFitness.com/Hydro. For more information and locations: https://www.planetfitness.com/

texas rangers.jpg
The Texas Rangers are stepping up to the plate to give fans a Tax Day discount.
Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

If the wallet is feeling a bit thin but you want to treat the family to an outing, the Texas Rangers have a deal for you. Get $4.17 Upper Reserved tickets for the April 23-25series against the Oakland Athletics, and $10.40 Upper Reserved tickets for the May 7-8games against the Detroit Tigers. Go to https://www.mlb.com/rangers/tickets/specials/discounts/tax-day-savings to buy tickets. Be sure to enter the coupon code TAX. Offer ends 11:59 p.m. April 17.

In a warning about IRS scam call season, the Midland Police Department in Texas shared a video on Facebook of Officer Stief's 30 minute-phone call with "six different 'IRS' representatives." Midland Police Department

  Comments  