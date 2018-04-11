Adopt me! Meet Brooklynn

Brooklynn
ID No. A38023606, 9-month-old, 38-pound spayed female retriever-terrier mix
Hi, my name is Brooklynn. I am a 9-month-old retriever-terrier mix looking for a family to love.
Is your family looking for a pup to call their own? I am interviewing potential families between noon and 5 p.m. daily at the Humane Society of North Texas Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, 1840 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
