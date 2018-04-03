Adopt me! Meet Freya

Freya
ID No. A38121914, 11-month-old, 11-pound spayed female tortoiseshell cat
Freya was surrendered after her previous owners had too many animals to care for. She's a little shy at first but once you start giving her love, she becomes your best friend.
She adores head and chin scratches, and once she starts purring, she keeps on going! She is young and playful and once you bring out that feather wand, she makes it her mission to capture it.
Freya has been doing well with her roommates, so she should do fine in a home with a feline companion to give her the confidence she needs to adjust quicker.
She's spayed, microchipped, current on vaccines, and negative for FIV/FeLV. She's waiting to be your friend at the Humane Society of North Texas Waggin' Tails Adoption Center, open from noon to 6 p.m. daily at 9009 Benbrook Blvd. in Benbrook.
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S, Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit www.hsnt.org.
Comments