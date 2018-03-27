Adopt me! Meet Sherlock

Sherlock
ID No. A37701748, 3-year-old, 75-pound neutered Rottweiler mix
You don't have to be a detective to figure out Sherlock would make a great lifetime buddy! He is a big boy with lots of love to share.
Sherlock is a bit of a canine athlete, so he will do best in a home with at least a 6-foot fence, or with an exercise buddy who would like to get fit walking him on a leash.
Meet Sherlock at the Humane Society of North Texas' Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open from noon to 5 p.m. daily at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.
THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS IS AT 1840 E. LANCASTER AVE.; 363 KELLER PARKWAY AND 330 RUFE SNOW DRIVE, KELLER; AND 9009 BENBROOK BLVD./U.S. 377 S., BENBROOK. FOR HOURS AND INFORMATION, CALL817-332-4768 OR VISIT WWW.HSNT.ORG.
