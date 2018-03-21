Quill
Living

Adopt me! Meet Quill

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

March 21, 2018 11:26 AM

ID No. A37869387, 18-month-old, 40-pound neutered coonhound mix

At 40 pounds, Quill is a nice medium size. He was found as a stray by a nice family that took him in and kept him for a few months.

They told the Humane Society of North Texas that he uses a doggie door, is house-trained and is good with other dogs, cats and the family's school-age children.

Meet Quill at HSNT's Saxe-Forte' Adoption Center, open noon-5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave in Fort Worth.

THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS IS AT 1840 E. LANCASTER AVE.; 363 KELLER PARKWAY AND 330 RUFE SNOW DRIVE, KELLER; AND 9009 BENBROOK BLVD./U.S. 377 S., BENBROOK. FOR HOURS AND INFORMATION, CALL817-332-4768 OR VISIT WWW.HSNT.ORG.

