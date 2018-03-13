Adopt me! Meet Reeses

Reeses
ID No. A36204850, 18-month-old, 48-pound spayed pit-bull mix
Reeses may be a bit shy at first but quickly warms up with a bit of attention and affection.
She would love a family that will include her in activities and spends time with her.
Never miss a local story.
You can meet Reeses at HSNT's Saxe-Forte'Adoption Cente, open from noon to 5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth.
THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS IS AT 1840 E. LANCASTER AVE.; 363 KELLER PARKWAY AND 330 RUFE SNOW DRIVE, KELLER; AND 9009 BENBROOK BLVD./U.S. 377 S., BENBROOK. FOR HOURS AND INFORMATION, CALL817-332-4768 OR VISIT WWW.HSNT.ORG.
Comments