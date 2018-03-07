Adopt me! Meet Alpha

Alpha
ID No. A37873950, 3-year-old, 63-pound neutered pit-bull mix
All the staff and volunteers say I am a good boy! I try really hard to make my humans happy. I sit on command and promise to learn anything else you want me to know!
They say I am a 3-year-old neutered Pibble mix. I'm not sure what that means, but I think it means I am a good dog, old enough to be past all that puppy stuff.
I would love to meet you! Please stop by HSNT's Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open noon to 5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth., to say hi and maybe take me home?
The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S., Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit WWW.HSNT.ORG.
