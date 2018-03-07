Adopt me! Meet Alpha

Alpha
By Robert Philpot

March 07, 2018 11:02 AM

ID No. A37873950, 3-year-old, 63-pound neutered pit-bull mix

All the staff and volunteers say I am a good boy! I try really hard to make my humans happy. I sit on command and promise to learn anything else you want me to know!

They say I am a 3-year-old neutered Pibble mix. I'm not sure what that means, but I think it means I am a good dog, old enough to be past all that puppy stuff.

I would love to meet you! Please stop by HSNT's Saxe-Forte Adoption Center, open noon to 5 p.m. daily at 1840 E Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth., to say hi and maybe take me home?

Keller High students Andrew Nelson and McKenna Hixon match pets at the HSNT Keller Regional Adoption Center with people through social media matchmaking. Joyce Marshalljlmarshall@star-telegram.com

HSNTinder matches pets with people

The Humane Society of North Texas is at 1840 E. Lancaster Ave.; 363 Keller Parkway and 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller; and 9009 Benbrook Blvd./U.S. 377 S., Benbrook. For hours and information, call 817-332-4768 or visit WWW.HSNT.ORG.

